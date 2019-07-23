Officials with the 2020 Census are apparently stepping up preparation efforts and this past week asked the Union County Board of Supervisors to take on part of that load.
Partnership Specialist Brenda McGaha came to the board asking that they pass a proclamation and create a Complete Count Committee.
Such a committee would be formed of local officials and various community leaders with the task of holding meetings, planning rallies and other events and reaching out to the public to try to get an accurate count for the Census.
Supervisors said they were more than willing to support the Census but stopped short of agreeing to essentially do part of the Census themselves. They did take the request under advisement, however.
As has been pointed out, accurate information is needed because it determines our degree of representation in Congress and affects all types of federal and other funding as well as planning for future services.
Most people will receive their Census forms in the mail and can respond back by mail, on line or by phone. If that does not happen a worker will visit them.
The questionnaire will be brief and ask for no specific personal identifying data, but generally only about the people living in each household.
According to Census data, only about 70 percent of Mississippians responded in 2000 and 2010 and the under count cost us a legislative seat.
Union County was slightly higher at from 76 to 77 percent.
Part- and full-time employees are still needed to help hold the Census and applicants may apply at 2020census.gov/jobs or by calling 1-855-562-2020.
Supervisors also heard a funding request from Lifecore, which was formerly Region III Mental Health-Mental Retardation Services.
Lifecore provides a variety of mental health and chemical dependency services for the region, mostly based on a sliding scale.
This past year Lifecore provided services to 435 patients from Union County including in- and out-patient chemical dependency. They provide mental health therapists at all seven schools in the county at no cost to the county and this past year provided $24,339 in patient assistance paying for medication Twenty-one of their employees live in Union County and the organization spent $24,037 with local vendors this past year.
Lifecore is not funded by the state, receiving 11 percent of its money from grants, one percent from counties and the rest through billing Medicaid.
This past October they opened up a crisis stabilization unit with four beds to take patients when beds are not available at the state hospital. That has grown to eight beds and will increase to 10, but still stay full. The goal was to prevent people with mental illness from being locked up in county jails like criminals.
The Lifecore representative did not ask for a specific amount but noted they have not received an increase in 29 years due to Medicaid cuts and increased PERS costs.
In other business:
Supervisors approved a low quote of $7,755 for a culvert from G and O Supply.
Supervisors approved a longevity pay increase for Jeff Akins in the road department and changing Chris Bradley from part-time to full-time jailer.
Supervisors agreed to participate in a multi-modal project at the New Albany-Union County Airport, which is in the process of getting a new terminal building. This new project would replace the self-service fuel system often used at night at a cost of about $33,800. The county’s portion would be only $380.