Union County supervisors were faced with a fairly basic property tax question at their meeting this past week: should an undeveloped parcel in a platted subdivision be taxed on its actual use or its potential use.
Businessman Billy Wiseman brought the matter up through attorney John Haynes.
Wiseman has a large area that is agricultural, essentially a hayfield near the intersection of Martintown and Bratton roads. However, part of it along the roads has been divided into lots for sale and the area platted. A plat map not only specifies how the land is divided but can include legal requirements concerning easements a use restrictions.
Although the lots have not been developed, the change in designation has increased the property tax dramatically, to which Wiseman objects.
Apparently, the increase would not have occurred had not the plat been done.
They argued that the property should not be taxed at a higher rate just because of the plat and that doing so would tend to discourage people from properly platting subdivisions. “One bad lot could ruin a whole subdivision,” they said.
They argued land should be taxed on actual use, not potential use.
Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said they are only following what they believe to be the legal requirement and the way it has been done for decades. She added that the tax and assessment were based on the purchase price and that the lots were more valuable because of being frontage lots and the act of putting them on the market changed the assessment. The land in question has been rezoned to residential as well, it was noted.
Supervisors found this practice occurs in other neighboring counties as well.
Ultimately, the board took the matter under advisement to investigate further. Everyone wants to be sure they are following the law, but also do not want to discourage people from platting subdivisions. They added they would like to help Wiseman, if they can legally do so.
Dunnam also added a comment, saying this situation applies to many other landowners in Union County, although none has challenged it.
In another public appearance, Raquel Rosamond, CEO of Lifecore Health Group, gave supervisors an annual report and request for continued funding.
The group, which provides a variety of outpatient and inpatient services to a seven-county area, served more than 9,000 patients this past year, 704 of whom were from Union County. That amounts to 9,659 hours of service.
Lifecore also had 12 Union County admissions to the residential chemical dependency service, 11 to outpatient treatment and 8 at the crisis stabilization where patients can stay awaiting a bed.
All seven city and county schools have Lifecore therapists, and the group provided Union County patients with $24,510 in medication assistance.
Rosamond told supervisors that they are about to get eight new crisis stabilization beds, doubling their current capacity. If a crisis stabilization bed is not available, patients needing emergency treatment have been kept in jails until one was ready.
She also pointed out that Union County is their only county without a physical presence. She asked supervisors to let her know if they could suggest an office because that would allow Union Countians to have appointments and therapy here without having to go to Tupelo or Pontotoc.
In regular agenda items, board members approved the usual first-of-the-month consent agenda, including claims, minutes, solid-waste financials, the road work schedule and medical examiner-investigator death reports.
In other business they approved the 10-mill levy for the Lappatubby Drainage District and 8.25-mill levy for the Town Creek district. Each only involves a limited part of Union County.
They approved a low quote by Phillips Construction of $74,950 to make repairs to County Roads 75 and 90.
They also approved a low quote by Metro Ford of $49,967 for a pickup truck and the donation of a Dodge pickup to Three Rivers Planning and Development District for Tanglefoot Trail maintenance.
In personnel, Randy Hall was hired and Timothy Dow Upchurch was made assistant road manager.
The land roll was formally approved and supervisors also gave permission for County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb to distribute annual rebate funds to the 10 volunteer fire departments. Cobb said the funds had not arrived and did not say how much each department would receive.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of supervisors will be Thursday, this week, Sept. 14, for the annual budget public hearing.
