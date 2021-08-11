NEW ALBANY • The Union County Board of Supervisors has approved a grant agreement for the FAA-AIP, joint project with the City of New Albany.
Approved during last week’s regular meeting of the board, the New Albany-Union County Airport will get a Federal Aviation Administration Air Improvement Program grant of $425,915 to reseal the runway surface and repair section joints. Many FAA grants require at least a 10-percent local match, but this grant is for 100 percent of the cost, supervisors said.
The airport, which offers 24-hour fuel availability, also has a new terminal building that is complete, but not formally opened. The new terminal has a lobby, offices, pilot lounge and other features.
The terminal, started in 2018, was to be financed with a $540,000 FAA grant. Low bidder Steel-Con bid $556,925 but reduced the cost to the grant amount. The city and county each paid 2.5 percent percent of the total cost, according to board figures.
In other action, the board:
• Heard a funding request from Director Raquel Rosamond with LifeCore Health Group. Formerly known as Region III, LifeCore provides mental health services, offers help with chemical dependency issues, and assists students in local schools.
Rosamond said in the past year LifeCore had served 849 Union County residents and admitted 141 people to its chemical dependency program. LifeCore has mental health therapists in seven Union County schools, has 16 Union County residents as employees, has a Union County staff payroll of $698,988 and purchased $126,892 in goods from local vendors.
LifeCore’s patient assistance program gave $34,095 to help Union County residents pay for medication, she told the board.
LifeCore also has a mobile crisis response team hotline manned 24 hours a day at 1-866-255-9986, she said.
• Approved a Statement of Expenditures for the Tax Office from July 2021.
• Approved a Statement of Expenditures for the Sheriff’s Department and Jail from July 2021
• Approve the Meal Log for Jail from July 2021.
• Approved Claims Docket payments from July 2021.
• Approved Board Minutes from July 2021.
• Approved the Road Department Work Schedule for August 2021.
• Approved the Solid Waste Register.
• Approved the Medical Examiner Statement of Fees (19)
• Approved modifying the COVID-19 Policy.
• Authorized the Purchase Clerk to accept quotes in certain situations instead of having to bid. (Miss. Code Ann. Section 31-7-13(b)). The process can help speed purchases in non-emergency situations, supervisors said.
• Approved amending the Solid Waste Fund budget by increasing capital outlay and decreasing working cash
• Amended the E-911 Fund Budget by increasing capital outlay and decreasing working cash.
• Amended the General Fund for increasing personal services for vital statistics and decreasing working cash.
• Amended the Health Lease Fund by decreasing contractual services and increasing consumable supplies
• Approved a pay increase for Helen Randle at the Circuit Clerk’s office
• Approved longevity pay increases for Rickey Watson at the Road Department and for Blake Owens at Solid Waste Department.
• Approved a change order for reduction on contract with Hill’s Construction Company for the Courthouse Project. Contingency funds won’t be used, cutting the cost by $5,000.
• Approved of Pay Application No. 5 for the Courthouse Project for work guarantees and roof warranty.
• Approved travel and lodging for Steve Watson, Curt Clayton, and Butch Cobb on Aug. 6 to pick up Hazmat Oil Cleanup
• Approved advertising for a reverse auction to buy a new broom/sweeper for the Road Department. The auction is to purchase a new broom sweeper for the road department
• Approved low culvert quotes from G&O Supply for Road Department.
• Discussed lifting lugs for Road Department.
• Approved a resolution for making application for multiple bridge replacement projects with the ERBR Fund Program.
• Approved a lease agreement with District Attorney’s Office for the former John David Pennebaker law office across from the courthouse. The lease payments, along with a grant received, will offset the cost to the county for purchase of the building. Local staff members had been working in the old jail.
• Approved inventory deletions of five iPhones from the Supervisors; Motorola radio and 2001 Dodge Ram from the Road Department; and Motorola radio from Building and Grounds.
• Approved change of employment from part-time to full-time for Melinda Page at Sheriff’s Department; and change of employment from 12-hour shift to 8-hour shift for Modess Nesbit at the County Jail.
• Approved the lower of two quotes, for $7,074 from Farrow-Ward Ford in Ripley, for a replacement engine for a 2016 Ford Explorer at the Sheriff’s Department.
• Approved five Election Commissioners Claim Forms.
• Approved payment to Circuit Clerk for services as Registrar.
• Approved payment to Circuit Clerk for July term of court and for Grand Jury.
• Recessed to Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.