NEW ALBANY • The Union County Board of Supervisors took care of the following items of business during their Monday, July 19 meeting.
Supervisors:
•Approved the monthly budget from May 2021.
•Amended the General Fund budget by increasing consumable supplies in the Sheriff’s Department and decreasing consumable supplies and contractual services in the Jail Department.
•Approved a low quote from G and O Supply of $20,523 for plastic culverts.
•Approved the low quote of $8,832.50 from Power Equipment to repair a power broom for the road department.
•Approved purchasing a second broom/sweeper for the Road Department off State Contract or SourceWell. The purchase would come at state contract price or from SourceWell, which is a cooperative purchasing organization serving government and other nonprofit agencies. A purchase price was not given; bids aren’t required, county officials said.
•Authorized the sale of two 12 ft. x 30 ft. arched culverts for $12,000 to the Town of Byhalia.
•Approved travel expenses for county EMS Director Curt Clayton to go to Gulfport, July 19-22, for a Homeland Security meeting.
•Approved Medical Examiner fees (9)
•Approved Election Commissioners claim forms (4).
•Approved Circuit Clerk payment for services as Registrar.
•Approval a Resolution and Declaration of necessity to issue state bonds for a bridge on CR 81 (Senate Bill 2971). The bonds would raise about $450,000 toward the cost of the bridge, which is in Dist. 3.