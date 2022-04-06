The Union County Board of Supervisors will hold an open hearing so members of the public can express their views about the new medical marijuana law.
The meeting is set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the boardroom in the chancery court building.
City and county governments must decide by May 3 whether to simply go along with the state law or opt out of allowing the sale of marijuana for medical purposes through dispensaries.
The law apparently is written in such a way that local governments may decide to opt out by May 3 and potentially opt back in later. Some cities and counties are saying they want to wait and see how the law works, whether any problems arise, and then, if the system is working well, opt back in.
If an entity does not vote to opt out by May 3, however, it cannot decide to do so later.
City and county officials say they are working on ways to allow the medical marijuana sale – which will be going on around us regardless - and receive the revenue while tightly regulating grow farms or dispensaries. The state law offers some regulations about locations as well.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said he is firmly in favor of opting out, at least for now, and said many citizens have spoken to him about this and asked him to represent their opposing views.
“I think the silent majority, the church-going, God-fearing people are against this,” he said, but they have been hesitant to speak out. The sheriff said, “I plan to fill the room up,” concerning the meeting.