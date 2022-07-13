Some New Albany residents will find themselves living in a different county supervisor’s district next month.
The Union County Board of Supervisors received the proposed map showing new district lines reflecting changes in population this past week.
The five districts are supposed to contain as close to the same average population as possible for even representation. Each Census shows how numbers have grown or decreased in the past 10 years and if the deviation is more than five percent, moving the boundaries is required.
Based on the 2020 Census, the Second, Third and Fifth supervisors’ districts needed to make changes. The Second District needed about 480 fewer residents, the Third District needed about 330 fewer while the Fifth District was short by about 580 people and needed to add some.
Elliott and Britt Engineers won the contract to redraw the district map and supervisors said they were able to make all the needed population shifts inside the New Albany City Limits.
That means no one living outside the city will change supervisors, but some people in town will find themselves in a different district.
This is particularly relevant in that all county, district and state officials will be up for election next year and candidates will be announcing Jan. 1. Some city residents will be voting for a different set of supervisor candidates and a potential candidate might have to run in a district he or she does not live in currently.
A public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the boardroom at the chancery court building for anyone who is interested or wants to comment. The new district lines probably will be adopted after that.
The population and district changes also affect the East Post and West Post justice court judge and constable offices, although residency in either is not required to seek offices as long as the candidate lives in the county.
The official 2020 Census shows the Union County population at 27,777, an overall growth of about 2.3 percent over the past decade. The racial makeup of the county was about 81 percent White, 15 percent Black and four percent Other, but is shifting to 78 percent White, 16 percent Black and seven percent Other (with some rounding).
Glenfield and the medical district are mostly in the First District. Hwy. 30 West of I-22 and the Martintown Road area are in the Second District. The Third District is mostly north and south of the city limits but Carter Avenue connects the two parts. Much of south New Albany and the southern side of Hwy. 348 are in the Fourth District. The Fifth District includes most of the historic North Side of New Albany, the area east of the high school and Hwy. 30 East down to Hwy. 348.