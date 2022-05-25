The Union County Board of Supervisors learned this week that the child protective service is operating in an unsanitary space that is also too small for the staff and clients.
The board also began to hear budget request for next year.
Amber Pickens and Jennifer Wilson spoke for child protective services. They said one reason they were there was that the 10-year lease on the Hwy. 348 building is about to be up and they need more space.
More to the point, they said the present building is in bad shape and so overrun with rodents, feces and insects that repeat extermination treatments are not sufficient and daily cleaning is needed. In addition to needing more room for the staff, they said the environment is not good for bringing in children who may be frightened or confused and have to spend some time there.
The current rent is $2,900 but they have an offer to use the 9,000-square-foot space formerly used by Dr. David Williams’ clinic for $4,000. The building is owned by Mike Bailey.
Supervisors said they would look into the matter and talk with Bailey.
Relating to the budget, Northeast Mississippi Community College President Dr. Ricky Ford made his annual report to the board concerning how the county’s contribution is spent. Although some may not be aware of it, students can obtain a two-year associate degree at Northeast at New Albany without having to leave the city limits.
Union County provided just over $1 million to the school in Fiscal 2021 with slightly less than half used for general operations and more than half for enlargements and improvements. Union County students received $2.3 million in financial aid. About seven-eighths was from federal funds, while $74,496 came from the county’s guaranteed tuition program. Cost of the New Albany campus operation was $232,483.
Ford said the school’s 2,833 students see 77 percent of business and engineering technology students being employed and an even-higher 90 percent of health science students. He added that NEMCC students who transfer to institutes of higher learning average a higher grade-point average than native IHL students.
Fourth District Supervisor Randy Owen asked about plans to expand the New Albany campus – something that Ford has been promising for several years. “We’re still working on it,” Ford said, adding they have “come close.”
The school has added facilities in other cities over the years and the New Albany campus is currently using less than half the space it has available for construction.
Ford did say that he still wants to build a workforce development center in New Albany. NEMCC will be working on dual enrollment programs in cooperation with New Albany schools as the former HMC Technologies building is converted for educational use. That should allow Northeast at New Albany to move its successful LPN program to the present campus, Ford said.
Also speaking to the board concerning funding was Regional Rehab Center Director Robby Parman.
The Tupelo center has provided a range of rehabilitation services to the region for approximately 70 years at no cost to patients or insurance.
Parman said they have experienced a waiting list for some time but have been able to add to their staff and expand dyslexia services in particular. New Albany residents Brandy Evans and Donna Treadaway spoke briefly about the value of the center with Evans having served as physical therapist for 18 years and Treadaway’s adult daughter having been a client since she was three years old.
This past year Regional Rehab served 25 counties, providing 1,168 clients with 55,345 various types of services. Parman said 62 clients were Union County residents who received 5,150 services, all at no cost to them.
Union County’s annual contribution is only $10,000.
In other general business, supervisors accepted two low bids for paving projects that will resurface parts of roads throughout the county. Engineer Larry Britt said the bids were $1,603,063 and $1,762,000, each from Murphree Paving of Tupelo. As state aid projects, Britt said the county will only have to contribute about $600,000 and he may be able to negotiate for lower costs.
Supervisors voted to remove County Road 5 from the official road register. They said the road is not on the map and essentially ceased to exist when four-lane I-22 was built. Part of the area is in the Holly Springs National Forest, there were no houses on it, and it had been closed for years, they added.
In other business, the board approved amending the American Rescue Plan budget to increase capital outlay by $2,571,506. This will pay for the new garbage carts being delivered now and also reduce contractual services.
Supervisors unanimously voted to name Billye Jean Stroud to represent the county on the newly-created Tallahatchie River Commission. Stroud serves and Main Street manager and community development director. The commission was created through a bill promoted by Rep. Sam Creekmore to increase cooperation and development efforts and tourism among towns along the river.
In departmental business, the board approved a contract with GovEase, the company that manages the annual delinquent land tax sale through online auction.
This is in addition to that service.
Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said that more people are wanting to pay with credit cards or electronically and her system is not equipped for that. Now, GovEase will collect the funds paid in those ways and give them to the county. There will be an initial cost of $700 for software and the company will also get a two-percent fee for each transaction.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards got approval to hire Dewayne Horn as full-time “uncertified” deputy. He explained that Horn is currently in the law enforcement training academy, having paid the initial $1,800 cost himself. The county will the second $1,800 cost.
Edwards also got approval to apply for a grant to pay for protective vests. He said the certified life of a Kevlar vest is five years and the departments are running out of that time this year. He said the grant would likely pay for 50 percent of the cost with the county responsible for the other half.
The board also gave him permission to present Steve Garrison and Ton Vandiver with their Glock sidearms upon their upcoming retirement and delete them from inventory.
Also, Tommy “Lee” Hale was hired as part-time mower for the road department.
The next scheduled board meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6.