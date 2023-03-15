The Union County Board of Supervisors spent a good part of their brief March meeting trying to help out a landowner.
Ana Underwood had planned to build a subdivision on CR 87, off Martintown Road, but had learned the $100,000 cost of building a road was more than she could afford.
She has five houses already on the property, all occupied by brothers and sisters, and had planned to add more houses behind that.
Her questions were about whether that would still constitute a subdivision and, more important, what will she need to tell prospective buyers about road requirements.
Because three on more houses on a site qualify as a subdivision, her present development will remain one, but the back property apparently will not.
It will just be up to the purchasers to make the required improvements so fire trucks and other emergency vehicles have access.
Supervisors took no action but said they want to help her for being up front with purchasers. They will take a look at the county’s subdivision ordinance to see what can be done and if some change is needed.
Concerning industrial development, board members reviewed engineering proposals for protentional development or expansion of the Martintown North Industrial Park. Elliott and Britt and Cook Coggins submitted proposals with the supervisors voting to accept Elliott and Britt. The board hopes to add to the park, expanding utility service and doing site preparation for a possible building. The county currently has a dearth of potential industrial buildings and space for developers.
In personnel, the board approved several new employees for the sheriff’s department and one for the tax office.
Justin Gregory and Jonathan Martin will be full-time Investigators, effective March 20.
Robert Chase Rogers is full-time Deputy, effective March 6 and Cody Roberts will become deputy assessor at the tax assessor-collector’s office.
In departmental business, supervisors accepted a low quote of $15,939 from Riddle Heating and Air to replace two HVAC units in the chancery court building. The higher quote of $17,000 was from Comfort Engineering.
They also received quotes on needed culverts with G and O Supply coming in low at $7,009, compared to Consolidated Pipe’s quote of $10,040.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of supervisors will be Monday, April 3, at 10 a.m. in the chancery court building. The board will not have its usual mid-month meeting because some members will be out of town or have other conflicts.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.