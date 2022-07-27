Earlier this year, legislators passed House Bill 1163, which, as of July 1, requires anyone who wants to do substantial residential construction or remodeling in Union and other counties to obtain a permit from the county.
It appears that no one is quite sure how to handle it.
This past week, Joe Hawkins, investigator with the State Board of Contractors, was invited by city officials to explain the bill as well as he could. Building officials from around North Mississippi as well as Union County Board of Supervisors members attended but still were left with questions.
“It’s confusing to everybody. It’s confusing to us,” Hawkins said. “We didn’t expect the bill to pass.”
Apparently, the bill somehow got tied up with a department of revenue bill and slipped through.
“We got caught with our pants down,” Hawkins said.
Basically, the bill says that for new residential construction projects exceeding $50,000 or residential improvement project exceeding $10,000, there must a be permit, issued to a licensed builder or remodeler. A property owner can do the work without a permit, but not if any of the work is subcontracted, apparently. “You can hire your brother to build you a house you are going to live in, but not one for somebody else to live in,” he said. The homeowner who wants to build his own dwelling is also limited to no more than one a year.
The bill allows counties to establish building codes but does not require them to do so. It also requites no adherence to any codes in order to obtain a permit.
Perhaps more surprising, although permits are required, the bill provides for no enforcement of penalties if it is not.
“There’s a lot of things missing in the law,” Hawkins said.
For now, Union County residents don’t need to be immediately concerned because the supervisors are in no hurry to jump in, especially since there is no enforcement.
“There are a lot of things to work out,” board president C. J. Bright said.
It is not even clear who would issue permits. In some cases, it could be the chancery clerk, but it could be the E-911 administrator or even someone in a newly-created position.
One thing Union County supervisors made clear is that they are not interested in establishing a bunch of building codes. Hawkins said many counties in the state are without codes that exist in cities.
Hawkins also said it is not up to his department to enforce the permit law. “It would be up to the counties, or maybe the attorney general would,” he said.
New licensing requirements and testing could prove to be obstacles for contractors who have been in business for 30 years or other long periods.
There is a period in which established contractors can be grandfathered in until the end of the year, but Hawkins said there are probably plenty of smaller, rural contractors who still are not even aware of the law.
“We’re going to be very lenient and welcoming to these contractors,” he said. “We don’t want to put anybody out of business.”
While much is not clear, the law does list classifications that require a state-issued license. That includes residential builder, residential remodeler, residential roofer, residential construction manager and residential solar. Subcontractors who work in so-called life safety areas must be licensed as well, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC and mechanical.
There also appeared to be some confusion over how this licensing affects commercial work.
The bottom line for Union County residents is to not worry about the law for now. Supervisors said they want to move slowly and carefully in determining what they need to do in relation to the law, and with no enforcement there is no reason for them to hurry anyway.
Officials said they hope the legislature will clean up the bill and fix the problems, but that won’t happen until the next legislative session, if then.
Local contractors who have questions can call the New Albany building inspector, Eric Thomas, at City Hall, 662-534-1010, or the Mississippi State Board of Contractors at 601-354-6161, ext. 112.
