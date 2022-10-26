In the summer of 2018, Janet Davis was feeling off. “I knew something was physically wrong with me and I didn’t feel like myself, but I couldn’t pinpoint what was causing it,” Janet remembered. After putting it off for months, she finally made an appointment with her regular doctor. Her doctor ordered a CT scan, which showed a cyst on her ovary, and recommended she make an appointment with her OB-GYN. “I said, ‘Oh that?’ It was strange,” said Janet, who was only 46 at the time. “I had noticed the lump but hadn’t thought anything of it. Breast cancer was the last thing on my mind.” Janet had even mentioned to her mother that a few months ago she had also felt a small lump in her breast, but she had just ignored it.
Janet’s OB-GYN wasn’t concerned about her cyst, but about the lump in her breast. Her doctor had discovered during a biopsy that Janet had a 7 cm mass taking up her entire right breast. She went for a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound, and a few days later, she got a call with the words she never thought she’d hear: Janet’s prognosis was triple-positive, estrogen receptive, which meant that her breast cancer was very aggressive. "I prayed and then after that, I kind of was like you know what, I’m not going to stress about this, I’m going to simply do what I need to do. So I went to my appointment; my first appointment was at my breast surgeon. And he kind of turned my world upside down because the radiologist didn’t tell me it was a huge mass, she just told me positive for breast cancer," Janet says.
When everything began, “things were going so fast I barely knew what any of it meant,” Janet recalled. She met with her surgeon, thinking he would just say, “We’ll simply cut this out, and you’ll be on your merry way. Unfortunately, he said, ‘We are going to throw the kitchen sink at you,’ and that’s when I realized how serious my condition was. Within a couple of weeks, I was starting chemo and got my hair cut off so that I wouldn’t go through the shock of it falling out during treatments.” Janet ended up doing 28 rounds of radiation followed by five more months of oral chemo drugs. The next year, she had surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes so she could stop hormone therapy. She currently takes an estrogen-suppressing drug to prevent recurrence.
Treatments turned out to be excruciating both physically and mentally. After five months of pre-surgery chemotherapy, she learned that her operation had not gone as planned and that she still had a four-centimeter tumor, as well as lymph nodes that had been affected. Her surgeon decided to skip reconstruction so that she could begin radiation as quickly as possible. "I did chemo first actually, because it was so big, they thought that getting it to go away fully would be best to do chemo before surgery. So, I actually did chemo before surgery." says Janet.
"The way my doctor decided to treat me so aggressively, it really made me feel comfortable, and it made me feel like I was going to be okay. Like I had true support, I literally had a team of people dedicated to helping me get better. I had a breast surgeon, I had a plastic surgeon, I had an oncologist, I had the same nurses most of the time when I went for treatments. When I went to the plastic surgeon, when I came to my oncologist, I pretty much had the same nurses so I actually built a relationship with them."
"My outcome is great. When I went to my last appointment, which was my last monthly appointment, it was just a great feeling to know that we’d all been through this together and that they understood what I was going through," says Janet.
Janet has also started mentoring other women she knows that have been diagnosed with breast cancer. She knows how important it is to provide others with the same support she received. She also takes meals and offers to run errands for local families who are experiencing sickness, even those who aren’t related to breast cancer, because it helped her family out so much when she was sick. It’s her way, she says, of paying it forward.
"It’s so important to have people surrounding you. I had great support. Friends and family would come over and say do you need anything, do you need me to cook anything? My job was so supportive and sent meals. It’s really important to just be open and let people in because people really do, some people are really genuine and they just want to help," says Janet, “The chemo regimen was so debilitating, I had to be hospitalized because my blood cell counts were low, and left me so weak and fatigued that it took me a year to recover from it.”
Janet stresses that even though her diagnosis, and especially the treatments, was life-altering, there is no situation that is hopeless. Because she had such a strong support system, she says, she was able to combat something that initially felt too big to handle. She encourages women to get their yearly mammogram and to not ignore signs from the body that something may not be right. “If you feel that something isn’t right in your body, please just go and get it checked out. Don’t let fear keep you from it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.