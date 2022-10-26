In the summer of 2018, Janet Davis was feeling off. “I knew something was physically wrong with me and I didn’t feel like myself, but I couldn’t pinpoint what was causing it,” Janet remembered. After putting it off for months, she finally made an appointment with her regular doctor. Her doctor ordered a CT scan, which showed a cyst on her ovary, and recommended she make an appointment with her OB-GYN. “I said, ‘Oh that?’ It was strange,” said Janet, who was only 46 at the time. “I had noticed the lump but hadn’t thought anything of it. Breast cancer was the last thing on my mind.” Janet had even mentioned to her mother that a few months ago she had also felt a small lump in her breast, but she had just ignored it.

