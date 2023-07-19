Several histories of New Albany have been compiled over the years, but residents got a look this past week at what is arguably the most-thoroughly-researched history yet, specifically of the historic North Side Neighborhood.
Jaimie Destefano with 7Impact Sustainable Environmental Solutions presented the results of surveying 455 properties in the North Side neighborhood, putting them in historic, architectural and other noteworthy contexts.
The walking survey was done for historic preservation study in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The $15,000 study was funded by a 50-50 matching grant from MDAH.
This was phase one of a potentially two-part project with a survey of South New Albany to come later.
Also included was a re-survey of the historic downtown area. It was done in 1997 but many of the buildings were not yet 50 years old and were not considered. Now, 25 years later, many need to be added to provide a better inventory of structures in historic areas.
Destefano’s report was actually in three parts.
The first and most time-consuming consisted of creating a form for each property that includes location data, construction date, use, architectural style, integrity and other data as well as photos. When appropriate, she obtained historic and other information from owners or other sources.
The second part includes history of the community going back to the time of the Alibamos.
When the time of the founding of New Albany is reached, she begins to break down the neighborhood by specific eras of development (since there were several different surveys to create the North Side neighborhood over the year) and economic growth even including some sections that no longer really exist. Included were commercial, religious and non-residential structures. Information was included concerning the African-American residential and commercial area, which has received comparatively little documentation until recently.
The report includes many photos and maps, and is heavily footnoted as well.
Third was her slide presentation she narrated for the public at the Union County Heritage Museum this past week. It included more photos and charts as well as specific examples of the several architectural styles and periods seen in North Side residences.
The property inventory, in spreadsheet form, and the historic report will be available to the public.
The survey was done in connection with New Albany’s being a Certified Local Government and meets guidelines set by the National Park Service and Mississippi Archives and History standards.
It helps substantiate the neighborhood’s historic as well as financial value.
“The whole goal is to revitalize the neighborhood. This will help draw investors and increase property values,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “It is all part of the city’s comprehensive plan.”
Destefano said that, overall, most properties in the neighborhood but did recommend that the present downtown historic district be expanded because not all of Main Street is included.
She also cautioned against demolishing outbuildings, which are often not given serious consideration.
She hopes the survey will contribute to the neighbor’s future development as well as preserving its past.
“You can’t stop progress but you can certainly steer it,” she said.
