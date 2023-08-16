The initial class of Leadership Union County, a young adult leadership program, graduated earlier this year, but not before committing to a long-term project.
That project was the reimagining of The Park Along the River, which covered a wide swarth of possibilities such as funding, landscaping, recreation, maintenance and other opportunities to improve the park.
They began with a fundraising event that was called Parkapalooza and initially raised more than $25,000.
To aid their plans, the group asked the public to take a survey about their use and preferences concerning the park.
Those results are in and offers opinions that were expected, but also some that might not have been.
Of those surveyed, a third said they actually use the park daily and more than a quarter said they use the park several times a month. The average stay is one to two hours.
The park is used by people of all age ranges but nearly three-quarters of users bring children under age 15 to the park.
Ninety percent of park users rate the experience as fair to good. It appears that maintenance problems contributed to the park experience not having a higher rating.
Flooding, accessibility, mosquitoes, undesirable restrooms and aging playground equipment are some of the challenges faced.
More than 80 percent of park visitors walk when there and slightly more than half use the playground. About a third say they like to picnic there as well.
Individual uses include reading, squirrel watching, disc golf, dog walking, enjoying the scenery, homeschool days, photography and community events.
Requests for activities people would like to see added include swings, kayaking, more playground equipment, yoga, food trucks, workout stations, rock climbing, a pool, pickleball courts and more equipment for special needs individuals.
Answers that came up several times included interest in seasonal refreshment stations, a need to keep the walking paths and park in general from flooding and needing to be cleaned so much.
People also said they would be willing to use and pay for a pavilion if it were sufficiently renovated.
A few people said they didn’t feel safe in the park (which may relate to play equipment and several noted “creepy men parked at the playground”) but an overall sentiment seemed to be that the park is a good idea with basic value, but just needs updating in terms of equipment and dealing with the water problem.
One respondent commented at some length: “I’ve utilized this park for the past 25 years nearly daily and in those 25 years nothing has been changed. It is sad that our most popular venue for every single large event that is thrown in this town is as neglected as it is. The old city park looks great now and is full of kids every single sunny afternoon but the park along the river is not. It’s not because no money is spent to update the park in any fashion.”
The results of the survey should aid the city and Leadership Union County in determining the park’s needs as they continue to raise funds for the project.
