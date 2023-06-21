t sappington

New Albany Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud, center, presents award to T. Sappington and Co. owners Martha Caroline Sappington, right, and son Albert Sappington.

The Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street communities at the annual awards luncheon at The South Warehouse in downtown Jackson.

