The Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street communities at the annual awards luncheon at The South Warehouse in downtown Jackson.
T. Sappington and Co. brought home the Outstanding Business of the Year Award and New Albany Main Street was given the Circle of Excellence Award. The latter is given for notable efforts in running efficient local programs and excelling with all state requirements of a designated Main Street program. Owner Martha Caroline Sappington was on hand to receive the business award.
The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown revitalization projects and events from Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.
“Each year, the Annual Awards Luncheon highlights the people, projects, and initiatives that drive economic development in Mississippi’s Main Street communities,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “Our local Main Street programs are strategic in their downtown revitalization work, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments over the past year.”
MMSA staff presented the 2023 awards to recipients from Designated Main Street communities throughout the state.
Added to the Circle of Excellence in addition to New Albany were Team Cleveland Main Street, Nettleton Main Street, Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber, Starkville Main Street Association and Sumrall Main Street Association.
In addition, the 2022 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs were recognized, as well as new members, and Main Street directors who have served for 10 years or longer in their communities.
In 2022, Mississippi Main Street's Designated Communities generated 495 new businesses, 56 business expansions, 841 new jobs, 183 building rehabilitations, and 1,817 downtown residential units. In addition, 79 public improvement projects were completed as well as 24 new construction projects in downtown business districts.
More than $242 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2021, and more than 42,255 volunteer hours were recorded. In 2022, every dollar invested in MMSA resulted in $189 of private investment in Mississippi’s Main Street communities, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state.
Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $6 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.8 billion in public investment).
MMSA currently has 48 Designated Main Street communities, one Network community, and 27 Associate members.
