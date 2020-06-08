A little over a week ago now, I received a text from my brother just before dinner on a Thursday evening.
"Hey!," it began. "Not sure if you've talked to mom in the last little bit. Just called her. She was outside with the lawn crew who was doing her back yard. She apparently bent over and fell. She couldn't get her bearings so the lawn guys had to help her up. She's feeling OK now and resting at home on the couch."
This information sent me into a slight panic, as I had learned from my sister that she had fallen just a few days before while at work. Fortunately, on that day, some of her fellow employees had quickly jumped into action and called an ambulance. After some negotiation apparently (they had to take her keys), the EMT talked her into a trip the the emergency room to have her head checked out because she had hit it pretty hard during the fall. Fortunately, a CT scan that day revealed no damage and her blood pressure seemed to be fine.
When the second fall occurred just days later, I asked my brother if they could have missed something the first time, because she does have heart issues. It turns out, however, that her rheumatologist recommended several months ago that she see a physical therapist for her severe arthritis in her hands and legs. Being an occasionally stubborn patient, she decided against the doctor's advice. Now, it seems, she's beginning to see the consequences of that decision.
My brother, sister and I once again began a conversation with each other on how to best look after her, because she's not in the best of health and she lives by herself. We've made several attempts to persuade her to move in with one of us in the past, which she understandably refuses because she likes her independence. This time, we began to throw out the suggestion of a medical alert system in the event that something happens again.
While initially she poo-pooed this idea too, I think she's starting to come around to it. We first looked into the Medical Guardian system, which would allow her mobility because it can track you at home and while your out and about town. She wasn't crazy about the $40 per month fee, though. My sister then suggested the Apple Watch, because it can monitor the heart rate and notify someone if there's an emergency.
We're still negotiating with her, because she doesn't like to spend money on herself, but hopefully soon we'll have something in place. Meanwhile, at least she's agreed to physical therapy.