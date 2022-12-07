The Tallahatchie River Authority held its inaugural meeting this past week in Charleston.
The Authority was created by the legislature this past session through efforts largely spearheaded by Union County Rep. Sam Creekmore.
Its purpose is “the comprehensive development of the resources of the authority's geographic region, including, but not limited to, such subjects as tourism, economic development, forestry, drainage and land reclamation and preservation, bank stabilization, electric power utilization, water conservation, recreation, public health and education.”
More narrowly, the Authority is expected to focus on tourism and economic development using the various historic and practical assets of the counties involved. Member counties are those along the Tallahatchie and include, in addition to Union, LeFlore, Tallahatchie, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Marshall and Tippah.
Because this was the initial meeting, Rep. Creekmore made some comments and a brief overview of the legislation, House Bill 1323, was provided by Rep. Tommy Reynolds.
They said the first priority is to investigate the natural resources the counties have in common to better the lives of the people in those communities.
Authority representatives were appointed by the boards of supervisors from their respective counties and Sykes Sturdivant of Tallahatchie County was elected president. Brantly Snipes of LeFlore County will be Vice-President, Billye Jean Stroud of Union County will serve as secretary and Lisa Carwyle of Lafayette County will be treasurer.
The Authority will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the first month of each quarter.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 in Charleston in the CARE building. Later meetings will be held in the other member counties to help give the members a better understanding of the role the river plays there.
