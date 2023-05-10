The six-month-old Tallahatchie River Authority met in New Albany for the first time this past week. Although the Authority became official July 1, it did not really begin to function until December.
The Authority, the brainchild of Dist. 14 Rep. Sam Creekmore along with Dist. 33 Rep. Tommy Reynolds of Charleston, was created to enhance tourism, recreation and economic development along the river.
The Little Tallahatchie flows through eight counties from Tippah to Leflore. The Authority comprises representatives from those counties: Lafayette, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tippah and Union.
The legislation that created it has seen support from the participating counties as well as the legislature generally, passing the bill unanimously.
For the time being, the Authority is meeting in the various member counties to, as president Sykes Sturdivant of Glendora put it, “get acquainted with each other and learn about our counties.”
Rep. Creekmore was present at the meeting and briefly recounted how the Authority came about. He briefly told about the river’s history here, noting that two Chickasaw trails intersected at the river, leading to construction of a grist mill and, eventually, founding of a town.
“We owe our existence to the Tallahatchie River,” he said. “And for some time it’s been largely ignored.” He wants to change that.
To promote the river, members want to improve it for recreation use, but they also have history on their side with the likes of William Faulkner and Bobbye Gentry, and the history of the murder of Emmett Till, which helped spur the civil right movement.
Mississippi Department of Archives and History board member Betsey Hamilton told the group about the city’s comprehensive plan and, more extensively, about the National Park Service plan to specifically develop the river and adjoining park area.
She noted that a lack of outdoor recreational resources is often cited as a rare weakness of the area. “We do not have a lake or any other water resource,” she said. We can sometimes fish on the Tallahatchie but not use kayaks or other transportation.
She said there is some hope that adjoining land can be added to the Park Along the River but added that it is 35 years old and needs both rehabilitation and redesign.
A new class, Leadership Union County, has been given the task of improving the park. They are looking at the grounds, the playground specifically, and marketing the area.
It was decided that a non-profit organization would help in raising funds so the idea of the Little Tallahatchie Riverway Conservancy was born. The group is hoping to get funding from a Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust grant that has a pool of $20 million. The conservancy can also raise most as a special project of the CREATE Foundation, qualifying as tax-deductible.
The project includes the area between I-22 and actually goes all the way up the river to Hwy. 15 North. It will use all-nature themes, incorporate fitness and education, see renovation of the park and stage, add greenways and boardwalks through the wetlands areas. Eventually, Hamilton said, they would like to add a nature center.
President Sturdivant said his county is focusing on the Civil Rights Trail history aspect but also the Blues Trail. He said he has the support of actor Morgan Freeman, who owns the Ground Zero blues club, and has been working on an exchange program of sorts that has carried Delta blues to Georgia and, in return, the symphony orchestra to the Delta.
He said he is seeing increased tourism and is even taking his efforts to promote the area overseas, to Dublin, Ireland.
A representative of the Emmett Till Commission gave a detailed explanation of efforts that include renovating the courthouse and adding an interpretive center. They also have markers and trails for significant locations related to the Till murder.
In addition to Sturdivant as board president, other officers include Brantley Snipes of Leflore County as vice-president, Billye Jean Stroud of New Albany as secretary and Lisa Carwyle of Lafayette County as treasurer.
The group will meet at Greenwood Sept. 5.
“I think there is a lot of potential along the river,” Sturdivant said. “I think what’s happening is huge for tourism.”
Creekmore said the river name is already well-known and the Authority has seen widespread interest outside the state. Unfortunately, some perceptions of the river area are wrong and he hopes the Authority will help change that as well as expand knowledge and awareness of the area’s rich history.
