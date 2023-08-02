This year the Tallahatchie RiverFest is moving downtown.
All the main activities will be on Bankhead Street on Sept. 23 between the Tanglefoot Trail and Tallahatchie River Bridge.
Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said the move is partly because major landscaping work is going to be done on the courthouse block sometime this fall so it may not be available. Also, this will be an opportunity to see how well the location works. Festivals have been staged downtown in the past but not for many years.
The stage will be in the middle of the street approximately across from Farm Bureau, she said. Downtown merchants will be able to have tents and tables set up in front of their businesses and visiting vendors will line the middle of the street. Food vendors may be in the Cooper Park area.
The headline performers will be Little Texas.
The country music band was formed in Nashville in 1988.
They signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1991 and released their debut album, “First Time for Everything.” Their single, "Some Guys Have All the Love," got up to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts.
Little Texas charted 13 top-40 hits between then and 1995 with “My Love” being number one in 1994.
Their first album went gold, “Big Time” was certified double platinum in 1993 and 1994's “Kick a Little” was certified platinum.
Opening for Little Texas will first be popular local artists Justin Kirk and Company followed by Tyler Reese Tritt.
Tyler Reese Tritt had her first opportunity to sing professionally recording the classic Don Henley and Patty Smyth duet, “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” with her father, Travis Tritt when she was 14.
Since then, she has performed across the country while opening for artists including Sheryl Crow, Runaway June her father. Her newest single is “Texas Hold Him.”
The Saturday event will begin with the annual BNA Bank 5K Tallahatchie RiverRun that morning. It will again include the 5K, a one-mile kids’ race for those 12 and under and a half-mile fun run for kids ages 7 and under.
The 5K route may be changed this year and race and registration information will be available by going to https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/NewAlbany/TallahatchieRiverRun.
The Case Knife Show will again be at the Magnolia Civic Center and this year includes plans to have the Blue Mountain Christian University choral group there to perform patriotic songs.
The annual Rubber Duck Regatta, a fundraiser by the New Albany Rotary Club and Union County Historical Society, will again be at noon Saturday with prizes for first and last finishers as well as others. Money raised goes to support community projects by both groups. Duck sponsorships can be obtained from Rotarians.
A Kids Zone play area will be set up in the former farmers’ market area beside the Tallahatchie River Bridge and children will be able to play all day with a $10 wrist band.
Although the actual RiverFest is Saturday, there are related events earlier in the week.
The annual William Faulkner Literary Competition Awards Luncheon will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 21.
The guest speaker will be crime author Ace Atkins and awards will be presented for best novel, adult short stories, one-act plays, poems and student short stories. The competition draws hundreds of entries world-wide and awards about $6,000 in prizes.
Atkins, a former outstanding Auburn football player, is a former crime reporter, Pulitzer Prize nominee, and author of “White Shadow” and other novels and series as well as taking on the Spenser series of novels started by Robert B. Parker. He and his family live outside Oxford.
Also Thursday, the New Albany Garden Club will have their fundraiser, “An Evening in the Faulkner Garden,” at the Union County Heritage Museum. More information will be available soon.
No fireworks are planned for RiverFest since they were included in the Freedom Festival.
