A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
The Tallahatchie RiverFest will be this Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 24.
Thursday will focus on our literary heritage while Saturday will have an array of recreational and festival activities culminating in a concert that evening.
I special guide to the festival is included with this issue of the Gazette but below is a brief schedule of events.
Thursday, Sept. 22
11:30 a.m. Faulkner Literary Awards Luncheon - First United Methodist Church (ticketed event)
6-8 p.m. “Art in Motion” exhibit opening - Union County Heritage Museum
Friday, Sept. 23
No activities planned
Saturday, Sept. 24
8 a.m. - BNA Bank Tallahatchie RiverRun - BNA Bank
9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Case Knife Show - Magnolia Room, New Albany Civic Center
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Heritage Arts and Crafts - Tanglefoot Plaza
9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Food Trucks – Bankhead Street at Regions Bank
9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Main Street Marketplace - Union County Courthouse
9 a.m. - Union County Humane Society Poker Run – Union County Heritage Museum Crossing on the Green
10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Inflatable Children’s Park – Park Along the River
Noon - Rubber Duck Regatta - Tallahatchie River Bridge to Park Along the River Footbridge
Noon-5 p.m. - Pharaohs’ Car Club West Bankhead Street Downtown
4:30 p.m. - Garry Burnside and Gracey Williams – Riverview Stage
5-9:30 p.m. - Food Trucks – Park Along the River
5:45 p.m. - Justin Kirk and Company – Riverview Stage
7 p.m. - Ricochet – Riverview Stage
8:30 p.m. - Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band – Riverview Stage
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.