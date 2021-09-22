Some last-minute events were added to the Tallahatchie RiverFest after the deadline for the Gazette’s guide included with today’s issue.

Below is an up-to-date schedule based on the best information we have been able to obtains

 

Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 23

6-9 p.m. – The New Albany Garden Club presents An Evening of Jazz in the Faulkner Garden at the Union County Heritage Museum (ticketed fundraising event)

Friday, Sept. 24

11:30 a.m. – William Faulkner Literary Luncheon and Awards Banquet (ticketed event)

5 – 8 p.m. – Shop the Block downtown, supporting the Union County Good Samaritans

7:30 p.m. – Family and Friends Movie Night at the Union County Library. Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Popcorn and concessions.

Saturday, Sept. 25

6:30 a.m. – Although the Tallahatchie RiverRun was officially cancelled, firefighters will unofficially run the course at 6:30 and welcome anyone who wants to join.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Case Knife Show in the Magnolia Civic Center

10 a.m. – Marketplace with hand-crafted and unique items and food vendors around the courthouse square

10 a.m. – Phil Milner and Bentley Burns performing juggling and magic tricks at the Trailhead Plaza, sponsored by the Union County Library System

10 a.m. – Thunder Paws Poker Run to benefit the Union County Humane Society. Go to https://www.facebook.com/uchsofms/ for more information.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. – Main Street Midway for Kids at the Park Along the River

11 a.m. - The Union County Humane Society will hold a Dress Your Pet contest

5:45 p.m. – The band Senseless performs on the RiverView Stage

6:45 p.m. – The band Justin Kirk and Company performs on the RiverView Stage

7:10 p.m. – The band Shameless performs on the RiverView Stage

8:30 p.m. – The band Molly Hatchet performs on the RiverView Stage

