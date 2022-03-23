Tanglefoot Nutrition
By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

The Union County Development Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open Tanglefoot Nutrition this past week.

The business is owned by Mandy Hall with her partner, Nick Ashmore. This is her first business in New Albany but she has a similar nutrition shop in Falkner.

The shop offers loaded teas, beauty teas, specialty teas, hydration teas, meal replacement shakes and meal replacement coffee shakes among other drinks. There are close to 200 options on the menu.

“We can make any tea a slush and we have donut shots for fat burning and metabolism boosters,” she said. “Check our Facebook page for new flavors.

They also have a sitting room for students or anyone who wants to take a break and relax with a nutrition drink.

“We’re very excited to be in New Albany and want to serve this side of town,” she said.

Tanglefoot Nutrition is at 110 Hwy. 15 next to George’s Restaurant.

They are open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, call them at 66o2-598-2026.

