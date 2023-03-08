NEW ALBANY — Terry Hall, 55, of Blue Mountain was seen unresponsive on the Tanglefoot Trail early Thursday afternoon, March 2, and later died at the Baptist Memorial Hospital Emergency Room later that afternoon.
“As I understand it, he was walking when he was seen unresponsive,” Union-Pontotoc Coroner Pam Boman said Monday afternoon, March 6.
She declined to release a cause of death but said no foul play was involved.
Boman, who has been coroner since 2014, said it was the first case of its kind she could recall where a walker was removed from the Tanglefoot with serious medical issues and subsequently died.
New Albany Fire Department, New Albany Police Department, and Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County units were dispatched about 12:58 p.m.
They found Hall in the middle of the trail between the crossover road at Carter, South Central and South Camp, according to Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.
That part of the trail was blocked by law enforcement vehicles during the medical emergency.
New Albany firefighters administered emergency basic life support to Hall until Paramedics arrived on scene and administered advanced life support.
The ambulance then transported him to the BMH-Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead about 130 p.m.
