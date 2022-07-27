A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tax-Free Weekend will begin at 12;01 a.m. Friday, July 29, and end at midnight Saturday, July 30.
During this time, shoppers can purchase certain clothing and footwear items without paying the state seven-percent retail sales tax.
The event was established by legislation in 2009 to help families as they buy clothes for the fall school semester. It falls on each last Friday in July and the following Saturday.
There are conditions, some a bit complicated concerning sale items, refunds, layaways and other specials.
The basic condition is that each qualifying item must cost less than $100 or it is fully taxable.
A page-long list of specific items that are either exempted from the tax or not is available from the state department of revenue’s website.
While most retail merchants participate, they are not really forced to. A few have not in the past so shoppers may want to check before making a purchase, especially a large one.
To see a Portable Document Format version of the state guide, go to
https://www.dor.ms.gov/sites/default/files/Sales%20Folder/2022%20Sales%20Tax%20Holiday.pdf
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.