The New Albany Gazette likely got some extra scrutiny this past week. That’s because about eight pages listing hundreds of delinquent property taxes were included.
The parcels for which taxes have not been paid will be sold by the county in an online auction to recover those taxes.
That auction will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m. CST and will continue each subsequent day until all parcels have been offered for sale. The sale will be a live bid auction hosted at http://auctions.govease.com.
This is the second year for the online form of auction. Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said it went well last year and, thanks to more competitive bidding than in the previous system, the country actually profited about $47,000.
In the past, bidders has gathered in the courtroom and bid using a somewhat restrictive round robin system.
The sale will again be conducted by a company named GovEase.
Dunnam said this system is fairer because each person will have the same opportunity to bid on any parcel, unlike under the old system. It will also possibly mean more competitive bidding, which will bring in more for the county, and will attract a wider range of bidders as well.
Although the auction will be online, bidders still must arrange for payment and verify registration with the tax assessor’s office ahead of time. Dunnam said her office will need a blank check, letter of credit and W-9 tax form from each bidder.
Online registration can be done now, only takes a few minutes and registering does not mean anyone is obligated to bid.
Because not everyone in the county has good internet access, the tax office had a limited number of computers available for use and computers are also available for public use at the Union County Library.
Dunnam said the company comes highly recommended and they encourage anyone with questions to call the GovEase support line at 769-208-5050, or call her office at 662-534-1973 concerning the sale itself.
Dunnam added that landowners will still have an opportunity to redeem their property as the last minute before the sale, but that needs to be done this week. They would have to pay the seven-percent interest penalty as well as a $1.50 printer fee per parcel.
While the delinquency list may make for popular reading, in a sense, having a parcel of land listed in the delinquent roll doesn’t mean much.
That’s because of several misconceptions people have about the listings and subsequent land sale.
First, if you see someone’s property listed with X amount of tax due, you can’t just walk into the tax assessor’s office, plunk down the money and purchase that property.
Second, seeing a name listed does not mean one should draw any negative conclusions. True, some people may not have the money at the time to pay the tax because of any number of reasons, but others purposely delay payment for some financial advantage, preferring to pay a penalty later to free up cash now.
And, third, if you do go to the tax land sale and purchase one of the delinquent pieces of property, you still don’t really own it – for three years, at least.
That’s how long the original owner has in which to redeem the property, by paying the tax that was owed plus related costs plus seven percent damages plus one and one-half percent interest per month on what is owed.
Only after three years (state law says two years but the delinquent sales stay a year behind, effectively giving three years) can the purchaser at a tax sale actually apply for a deed.
And even then the purchaser may still sell the land back to the original owner for a profit.
Initial tax notices go out about the first of December each year with a second notice the first of January. Unpaid taxes become delinquent Feb. 1.
Property owners still can pay their taxes plus a penalty to avoid being listed in the newspaper in August, or having their property sold. The county is required to try to get in touch with the property owner in several ways so he or she has more than adequate notice of the impending publication and sale.
The sale itself is on the last Monday in August.
While some are actually interested in obtaining specific pieces of property, many buy parcels on the assumption that the original owner will eventually redeem the property and provide the sale purchaser with a much higher interest return than he or she could get at a bank.
The tax assessor-collector’s office is responsible for dealing with delinquent taxes right up to the moment of sale. After that, any efforts toward redemption have to go through the chancery clerk’s office.