Incumbent First District Supervisor Evan Denton lost to challenger Sam Taylor last Tuesday in the only Democratic runoff on the ballot.

In the District Three senate race, Union Countian Kathy Chism narrowly defeated Kevin Walls by approximately 100 votes.

Denton, completing his first term, moved past three other Democratic challengers to get in the runoff but could only muster 41 percent of this vote. Taylor will face Republican Jerry C. Burkes in the November general election.

Only Fifth District Supervisor Steve Watson managed to get past the qualifying deadline with no opposition; incumbents in the Second, Third and Fourth Districts will face challengers Nov. 5.

In the senate primary, Chism also narrowly edged out fellow Union Countian Jeff Olson but neither she nor Walls received enough votes to avoid the runoff. Chism will go against Democrat Tim Tucker in November.

Union County voters usually go along with statewide trends but that was not the case in the races for governor and Northern District transportation commissioner.

Statewide, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves received 54 percent of the vote but in this county he only received 43 percent with the rest going to former Supreme Court chief justice Bill Waller, who entered the race late.

Likewise, John Caldwell received 56 percent of the total district vote for highway commissioner but Union County voters gave him only 41 percent with the rest going to Geoffrey Yoste.

Caldwell will face Democrat Joe T. “Joey” Crist in November.

The only other contested race in the runoff was for Republican nominee for attorney general. Current state treasurer Lynn Fitch defeated Andy Taggart 52 percent to 48 percent statewide and 54 percent to 46 percent in Union County.

Fitch will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in November.

Voter turnout here was light, compared to the primary election, with only 29 percent of the approximately 16,000 registered voters participating. Just about half the qualified voters went to the polls for the primary.

Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford noted that the turnout percentage could be deceiving because anyone who voted in the Democratic primary and did not live in the First District was not allowed to vote, even if they wanted to.

Voting and tabulating the votes went smoothly with Union County not experiencing any machine or ballot problems reported from area counties.

County vote totals above include the 179 absentee ballots as well as machine-counted ballots.

Democratic Runoff

 

District 1 Supervisor

Evan Denton  211  41.21%

Sam Taylor  299  58.40%

 

Republican Runoff

 

Governor

Tate Reeves  1,733  42.90%

Bill Waller Jr.  2,306  57.08%

 

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch  2,089  53.87%

Andy Taggart  1,787  46.08%

 

Northern District 

Transportation Commissioner

John Caldwell  1,600  41.48%

Geoffrey O. Yoste  2,256  58.49%

 

District 3 Senate

Kathy L. Chism  2,779  70.00%

Kevin Walls  1,185  29.85%

 

Statewide

 

Governor

Tate Reeves  175,839  54%

Bill Waller Jr.148,241  46%

 

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch  164,132  52%

Andy Taggart  151,406  48%

 

North Transportation Commission

John Caldwell  49,091  56%

Geoffrey Yoste  37,829  44%

 

Senate District 3

Kathy Chism  3,632  51%

Kevin Walls  3,525  49%

 

