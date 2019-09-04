Incumbent First District Supervisor Evan Denton lost to challenger Sam Taylor last Tuesday in the only Democratic runoff on the ballot.
In the District Three senate race, Union Countian Kathy Chism narrowly defeated Kevin Walls by approximately 100 votes.
Denton, completing his first term, moved past three other Democratic challengers to get in the runoff but could only muster 41 percent of this vote. Taylor will face Republican Jerry C. Burkes in the November general election.
Only Fifth District Supervisor Steve Watson managed to get past the qualifying deadline with no opposition; incumbents in the Second, Third and Fourth Districts will face challengers Nov. 5.
In the senate primary, Chism also narrowly edged out fellow Union Countian Jeff Olson but neither she nor Walls received enough votes to avoid the runoff. Chism will go against Democrat Tim Tucker in November.
Union County voters usually go along with statewide trends but that was not the case in the races for governor and Northern District transportation commissioner.
Statewide, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves received 54 percent of the vote but in this county he only received 43 percent with the rest going to former Supreme Court chief justice Bill Waller, who entered the race late.
Likewise, John Caldwell received 56 percent of the total district vote for highway commissioner but Union County voters gave him only 41 percent with the rest going to Geoffrey Yoste.
Caldwell will face Democrat Joe T. “Joey” Crist in November.
The only other contested race in the runoff was for Republican nominee for attorney general. Current state treasurer Lynn Fitch defeated Andy Taggart 52 percent to 48 percent statewide and 54 percent to 46 percent in Union County.
Fitch will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in November.
Voter turnout here was light, compared to the primary election, with only 29 percent of the approximately 16,000 registered voters participating. Just about half the qualified voters went to the polls for the primary.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford noted that the turnout percentage could be deceiving because anyone who voted in the Democratic primary and did not live in the First District was not allowed to vote, even if they wanted to.
Voting and tabulating the votes went smoothly with Union County not experiencing any machine or ballot problems reported from area counties.
County vote totals above include the 179 absentee ballots as well as machine-counted ballots.
Democratic Runoff
District 1 Supervisor
Evan Denton 211 41.21%
Sam Taylor 299 58.40%
Republican Runoff
Governor
Tate Reeves 1,733 42.90%
Bill Waller Jr. 2,306 57.08%
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch 2,089 53.87%
Andy Taggart 1,787 46.08%
Northern District
Transportation Commissioner
John Caldwell 1,600 41.48%
Geoffrey O. Yoste 2,256 58.49%
District 3 Senate
Kathy L. Chism 2,779 70.00%
Kevin Walls 1,185 29.85%
Statewide
Governor
Tate Reeves 175,839 54%
Bill Waller Jr.148,241 46%
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch 164,132 52%
Andy Taggart 151,406 48%
North Transportation Commission
John Caldwell 49,091 56%
Geoffrey Yoste 37,829 44%
Senate District 3
Kathy Chism 3,632 51%
Kevin Walls 3,525 49%