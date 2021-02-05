NEW ALBANY • Four teachers were given special recognition during the February meeting of the Union County School Board. The teachers were honored as Teacher of the Year at their respective schools.
Those recognized and the school they teach at were Heidi Brock of East Union, Montana Purvis of Ingomar, Gina Jordan of Myrtle and Martha Nobles of West Union.
Purvis was also recognized as Union County School District's Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 year.
Each recipient was presented by their respective principals who shared with those in attendance what qualifications and accomplishments the Teachers of the Year performed over the school year.
Those principals that were in attendance were Lee Bruce of East Union, Roben Denton of Ingomar, Tommy Ozbirn of Myrtle and Jamie Wright of West Union.
Presentation of the awards was by Mike Staten of BNA Bank who also serves on the CREATE board and Dr. Kristy Luse with Toyota Wellsprings Project.
Union County Schools then provided a meal for the award winners following the presentations.
The school board then went into session for their February meeting after their meal and the visitors exited.
Board President Mike Browning called the meeting to order with all members present.
Russell Taylor, Union County Schools Superintendent, reported that iPads had been distributed to all county school students in grades 9-12. Currently, grades 5 and 6 are getting their Chromebooks for use in their classes and studies.
Another item of business the board approved was the extension of of the FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act) which had expired on 12/31/2020 and is now due for expiration on 3/31/2021. This act is no longer mandatory by the federal government but is voluntary.
Personnel matters that were approved by the board included - accept the retirement of Lana Todd from the Union County School District effective March 31, 2021.
Recommendation by Russell Taylor to assign additional work duties and responsibilities to Judith Thompson effective February 1, 2021.
Other personnel matters approved were:
Approved Patsy Robbins as substitute teacher for Union County School District.
Approved Alec Lipsey as substitute teacher for Union County School District.
Hired Christine Courtney as cafeteria substitute.
Approved Charlie Porch as after school tutoring program instructor.
Approved Jana Edwards as after school tutoring program instructor.
Approved Suzanne Swords as after school tutoring program instructor.
Approved Justin Roberts as assistant baseball coach at Ingomar.
Approved Alyce Jennings as long-term substitute at Ingomar.
Hired Bobby Williamson for regular bud route and vo-tech driver at Ingomar.
Approved adding additional two hours per week for Shanna Ligon who serves as dyslexia therapist at East Union.
Brady Cox as volunteer baseball coach at Ingomar.
Andy Streich as assistant softball coach at Myrtle.
Hunter Jennings as long-term substitute at Myrtle.
Accepted resignation of Robert Gordon as spring bus driver at Myrtle.
Hired Tim Baker as afternoon bus driver during spring semester at Myrtle.
Accepted resignation of Tonya Howard as assistant teacher at West Union due to a career move.
Hired Rebecca Elder for teacher assistant at West Union.
Hired Calvin Cooper as archery coach at West Union for spring archery season.
Accepted resignation of Shirley White as Reading Interventionist at West Union.
Approved David Wallace as custodian substitute at West Union
The next meeting for the Union County School Board will be on March 1 at the district office.
Approved Hunter Jennings as custodian substitute at West Union