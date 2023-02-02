TSA Competition Winners 1

From left are Joshua Germany, Va’Shawna Fleming, Will Speck, Alexandria Robertson, Anderson Crews, Alea Hudson, Dylan Bristow, Christopher Vanstory, Luke Henry, Justin Chatagnier and Ashlee Stout. 

New Albany School of Career and Technical Education TSA (Technology Students of America) District Winners are as follows:

