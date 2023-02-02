A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
From left are Joshua Germany, Va’Shawna Fleming, Will Speck, Alexandria Robertson, Anderson Crews, Alea Hudson, Dylan Bristow, Christopher Vanstory, Luke Henry, Justin Chatagnier and Ashlee Stout.
New Albany School of Career and Technical Education TSA (Technology Students of America) District Winners are as follows:
On Demand Video-1st Place: Luke Henry, Christopher Vanstory, Ashlee Stout, Dylan Bristow, and Anderson Crews
Digital Video-1st Place: Luke Henry, Christopher (Cass) Vanstory, Ashlee Stout, Dylan Bristow, and Anderson Crews
Debating Technological Issue-1st Place: Alea Hudson and Va’Shawna Fleming
Extemporaneous-1st Place: Alea Hudson
Problem Solving-1st Place: Will Speck and Joshua Germany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Currently in New Albany
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.