A local teenager died in a crash on State Highway 348 sometime early Thursday or late Wednesday.

The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to the scene near the Center Community at about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 30.

Officers determined that Chasity L. Roberts, 17, of New Albany, was driving a 2005 Ford F150 westbound and the vehicle left the road, striking a culvert.

Roberts sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the MHP.

