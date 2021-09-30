Teen dies in Hwy. 348 crash Sep 30, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A local teenager died in a crash on State Highway 348 sometime early Thursday or late Wednesday.The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to the scene near the Center Community at about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 30.Officers determined that Chasity L. Roberts, 17, of New Albany, was driving a 2005 Ford F150 westbound and the vehicle left the road, striking a culvert.Roberts sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation by the MHP. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chasity L. Roberts Crash Teen Highway Transports Injury Officer Scene Vehicle Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Partly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Updated: September 30, 2021 @ 4:37 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Teen dies in Hwy. 348 crash 45 min ago New Albany ICC's Public Health Technology ranked fifth in the nation 1 hr ago New Albany Conservation Corner 5 hrs ago Myrtle Sports Myrtle wins hard-fought contest over Cardinals 6 hrs ago New Albany Sports New Albany keeps winning streak alive in 1-4A 9 hrs ago New Albany ICC to give high school seniors college preview Sep 29, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists