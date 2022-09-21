A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Did your garbage not get picked up? Is there a pothole in the street in front of your house? A tree limb down in the street? Problems getting services from your landlord?
The City of New Albany has begun using a new texting service to make it easier for citizens to report problems as well as for city officials to alert the public about anything.
The service is called TextMyGov and is free to the public.
It’s been available for several months but hasn’t been widely adopted by the public, perhaps because they are still not really aware of it.
If you want to sign up to receive city alerts, just text NEWALBANY to 91896 and you should get confirmation you are registered.
The messages go to every phone or message-capable device that is registered.
To report something, such as a downed tree, power problem, unkempt yard or anything that needs city response, call TextMyGov at 662-598-8885.
Either enter “HI” or a keyword that will help direct your message.
Here are some keyword categories and keywords already available:
Building: inspection, building, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, permit, code, plan review, signs, burn permit
Code enforcement: grass, weeds, trash, junk car, junk vehicle, condemn house, orange sticker, yellow sticker, food truck, overgrown
Zoning: variance, setback, zoning, public hearing, zoning meeting, zoning board
Rental housing: rent house, rental inspection, landlord
City Hall: trash pickup, garbage pickup, holiday hours, Mayor
Street Department: pot hole, stop sign, street sign, tree
More keywords are being added to get reports to the property department as quickly as possible. You can try your own keywords and should receive messages to help you out.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.