Did your garbage not get picked up? Is there a pothole in the street in front of your house? A tree limb down in the street? Problems getting services from your landlord?
The City of New Albany is now offering a new texting service to make it easier for citizens to report problems as well as for city officials to alert the public about anything.
The service is called TextMyGov and is free to the public.
It’s been available for about six months but hasn’t been widely adopted by the public, perhaps because they are still not really aware of it. Many people are familiar with CodeRed, which warns of severe weather. TextMyGov can send messages in the same way, but with the added bonus that citizens can also send messages directly to their local government.
Joining is easy.
If you want to sign up to receive city alerts, just text NEWALBANY to 91896 and you should get confirmation you are registered.
An example of the sort of alert that could be sent would be when Bankhead Street downtown would be closed for Shop the Block or some other event, or garbage pickup would change for a holiday.
The messages go to every phone or message-capable device that is registered.
“TextMyGov is just another tool to keep all of our citizens informed on what is going on in their community,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “Whether it is city and county wide outages, road closures or just to inform you about all of the wonderful upcoming community events. Text My Gov helps in keeping all of us on the same page with current, useful information. I encourage everyone to sign up for this free service.”
To report something, such as a downed tree, power problem, unkempt yard or anything that needs city response, call TextMyGov at 662-598-8885.
Either enter “HI” or a keyword that will help direct your message.
Here are some keyword categories and keywords already available:
Building: inspection, building, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, permit, code, plan review, signs, burn permit
Code enforcement: grass, weeds, trash, junk car, junk vehicle, condemn house, orange sticker, yellow sticker, food truck, overgrown
Zoning: variance, setback, zoning, public hearing, zoning meeting, zoning board
Rental housing: rent house, rental inspection, landlord
City Hall: trash pickup, garbage pickup, holiday hours, Mayor
Street Department: pothole, stop sign, street sign, tree
More keywords are being added to get reports to the property department as quickly as possible. You can try your own keywords and should receive messages to help you out.
