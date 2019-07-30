T
o the great citizens of New Albany and Union County, thank you! Thank you to the thousands who voted for our beautiful trail to be chosen for the Rail-to-Trail Hall of Fame.
The Tanglefoot Trail has delivered an invaluable boost to our community and this new designation will only add to the positive economic growth we have seen from it since first opening in 2013.
The national publicity through print and social media will expose this great trail to thousands of people across the country. To the nature lovers and cyclists from all o
ver the world searching for this new Hall of Fame Trail, they will now be guided to our trail and beautiful community. That means more visitors that will stay, shop and play in New Albany, Mississippi.
Now it is up to us as citizens to take care of this valuable asset and preserve all the positives that we are able to enjoy by it being in our very own backyard.
We can help in many ways to be ambassadors for the Tanglefoot by keeping it clean from trash and debris.
We need to be doing this anyway throughout our entire community. People come to places that are beautiful, not ugly and not maintained. So develop a caring attitude about all things New Albany and Union County.
Just like the Tanglefoot, you also are invaluable to the success we are now enjoying.
Thank you again.
Billye Jean Stroud
Community Development Director