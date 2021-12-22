A small army of volunteers was to spend Wednesday morning delivering about 250 boxes of food, some also with toys, to needy Union County families.
As this is being written, I don’t know whether we have reached our fund-raising goal, but believe that we will.
New Albany and Union County may have some imperfections, but you can count on those in the community helping out their neighbors when people are in need, for whatever reason.
Just in the past week, several people have related to me stories about how when they might be at their lowest point, help arrived. In some cases, they didn’t even think anyone realized their plight, but someone did and acted.
Sharing at Christmas is close to a half century old and I can’t remember its ever failing to raise enough money to provide the needed boxes.
Although the Gazette has always supported the program and helped provide the necessary administrative work, Sharing at Christmas has always been exclusively an employee program.
That sharing spirit is exhibited by the many people who help with the program each year.
Applications must be taken and then sorted and organized. Boxes have to be ordered and assembled. Food has to be ordered with the items sometimes determined by the money available, and delivered to the former National Guard Armory where it is unloaded for packing.
The thousands of individual food items must be placed into boxes, the boxes labeled and then delivered. Two extraordinary women undertake the task of going to various businesses to purchase toys and then sort them according to the needs of applicants.
Of course, none of this would be possible without the monetary contributions.
Some people are able to give more than others, and I am certain that some people contributed perhaps more than they could really afford. It is no exaggeration to say that we appreciate every single dollar and try to be good stewards for that money.
The program isn’t perfect.
Some people may receive boxes when they are not as needy as others but as one volunteer said, “That’s between them and God. I’m doing what I am supposed to do.”
But the shortcoming we worry about most is how to include people who need the boxes but may not know about the program or are simply too proud to ask for them.
It’s still nearly inconceivable to realize how many families the Good Samaritans help with food each month, and how many children are at risk of going from Friday to Monday without a good meal.
One tends to have a stereotypical idea of what a needy person looks like or is, and that can be a problem as well.
We have learned that there may be people in the community who have a good house, clothes and car. They don’t look “needy.” They may look like they are doing well, but perhaps a spouse has died, they are older and despite appearances, they are having to subsist on a relatively small Social Security payment.
Schools are helpful in identifying those families in need and elected officials and other government employees can often provide insight as to who is needy. Of course churches are an excellent resource.
The number of applicants was down slightly this year. We hope that is a good sign rather than its meaning people were being overlooked.
It may be too late for Sharing boxes this year, but if you know of anyone who is in need of help but too proud to ask, let us know. Other groups and churches are helping as well and some assistance may be found.