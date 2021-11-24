Thanksgiving holiday affects garbage, other services By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Nov 24, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Governmental offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.Schools are closed throughout the week.So-called “Black Friday” usually marks the frenzied beginning of holiday shopping with citizens urged to shop locally the next day, Saturday.There will be no garbage collection in New Albany either day so those routes will be picked up early, both on Wednesday.The schedule for Union County outside the city limits will be different.The Thursday, Nov. 25, route will be picked up the day before, Wednesday, Nov. 24.The Friday, Nov. 26, route will be collected as usual. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 56° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 10:42 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Senior adults receiving free Medicare drug counseling for 2022 are saving an average of $1,100 51 min ago New Albany Union County Circuit Court sentences given for arson, sexual battery, witness retaliation 51 min ago New Albany The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts two new local members 51 min ago New Albany Teachers receive scholarships through endowment 51 min ago New Albany Students teach younger kids about digestive system 51 min ago New Albany Latham is elementary teacher of the year 51 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists