Governmental offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Schools are closed throughout the week.

So-called “Black Friday” usually marks the frenzied beginning of holiday shopping with citizens urged to shop locally the next day, Saturday.

There will be no garbage collection in New Albany either day so those routes will be picked up early, both on Wednesday.

The schedule for Union County outside the city limits will be different.

The Thursday, Nov. 25, route will be picked up the day before, Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Friday, Nov. 26, route will be collected as usual.

