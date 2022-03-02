Wednesday, the Northeast Mississippi Community College's Development Foundation Board of Directors and Patrick Eaton, Northeast vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation officially announce the establishment of a scholarship endowment fund that funds scholarships that affords a very unique opportunity for recipients following graduation from Northeast.
The Franks Foundation Board of Directors has generously donated $5.4 million to the NEMCC Development Foundation to continue the legacy in Northeast Mississippi of former Booneville attorney the late Mr. Donald Franks, who was instrumental in the establishment of the country/western music program at Northeast in the early 80s.
"We are appreciative and thankful for the confidence that the Franks Foundation Board of Directors has in the NEMCC Development Foundation," Eaton said.
"We are excited about the opportunity to carry on Mr. Donald Franks legacy of providing scholarships to students from the Northeast Mississippi area."
Scholarships generated from the Franks Foundation Endowment are reoccurring (maximum of 4 consecutive semesters at Northeast) semester by semester scholarships awarded to full time students attending Northeast from its five-county service district (Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union Counties). To qualify for this scholarship, a student must have an ACT score of 20 or above and maintain a 3.0 GPA.
Upon graduation from Northeast, qualifying students can receive a transfer scholarship to a university (4 consecutive semesters). To qualify for this transfer scholarship, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, full time status, and submit documentation following each semester.
To apply for the Franks Foundation Endowment Scholarship and many others, please visit nemcc.awardspring.com and complete your application by March 15th. For additional information about scholarship opportunities, contact the Foundation Scholarship Specialist, Lexie Fields, at 662-720-4077 or by email at alfields@nemcc.edu.
Northeast's Development Foundation offers a comprehensive program of giving opportunities and is specifically responsible for gifts to the college involving estate planning, real estate, insurance, endowments, annuities, trusts, pooled income funds or other special donations that require ongoing management or binding agreements. It exists to serve Northeast by providing programs and benefits not fully provided by other sources. For more information about becoming a game sponsor or making a donation to the foundation, contact Northeast Development Foundation executive director Patrick Eaton at 662-720-7165 or email dpeaton@nemcc.edu.