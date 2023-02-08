I was at the high school this past week and was thinking that, despite facelifts and expansions over the years, how little it has changed in appearance in more than a half century. Looking down that long, straight hall reminded me of something.
We were talking about how polite and orderly the students were and I wondered whether they still do stupid teenage things like we did or are too sophisticated for that sort of foolishness.
When I was I school, not quite as far back as Late Pleistocene Age, there was no internet, no digital media, no satellite radio. There was early stereophonic sound but no FM radio.
What most kids east of the Rockies listened to was WLS 890 in Chicago if they wanted the top hits, coolest news or outrageous stunts. WLS was a clear channel 50,000-watt station that could be heard over a large part of the central United States (trivia: WLS was started by Sears and Roebuck and WLS stands for World’s Largest Store). The high priest of rock and roll was DJ Dick Biondi (more trivia: early promoter of Elvis and Jerry Lee and the first American DJ to play The Beatles in 1963). Since there was no TikTok, no Instagram, no social media, the height of achievement was to somehow get a mention on the radio by Dick Biondi, who was much bigger than Wolfman Jack.
So, one day a group of us ne’er-do-wells decided we wanted to be so recognized. I have no idea who made the suggestion; maybe it was the beginning awareness of the Guinness Book of World Records but somebody suggested we create the world’s longest rubber band chain. The fact that this made no particular senses did not deter us.
Once decided, we surreptitiously acquired several boxes of rubber bands and began covertly assembling our chain during the last two periods of the day. Somehow, we evaded the normally eagle-eyed gaze of Hilda Hill and Rachel Stewart and once school let out, we linked our smaller chains together.
At this point we realized we had no way of measuring our creation but there was one place we could determine the length of: the main hallway of W. P. Daniel High School, of course. I believe we figured out the hall was a little more than 900 feet but don’t remember the actual length.
We began to stretch the monster chain and actually managed to pull one end to the north door by the band hall and the other at the south end facing the parking area and church.
Alas, that’s when things went awry
Principal Cline Harris noticed a length of rubber band apparently levitating outside the office window and reasonably decided he should take an administrative interest in the matter. “What do you boys think you are doing?” boomed out. At this, the north end holder panicked and let go.
It sounded like a small jet coming in for a landing as the rubber band contracted down the hall.
Unfortunately, the janitor, an elderly Black man named Alvie, I think, was in the hall pushing the four-foot-square cardboard toilet paper box he collected trash in. Fortunately, the flying rubber band hit the box with a whoomp rather than the janitor, although I will always believe he flew up in the air several feet. The still-accelerating rubber band then exited through the south door, narrowly missing the perpetrator at that end. Although much adrenaline flowed, no blood was shed.
Needless to say, we spend some time being chastised by the principal and threatened with various actions that probably would not be board-approved today. In the end, he couldn’t really charge us with violating any school rules and the handbook failed to include an exception for being stupid kids.
So no one was harmed and we indeed managed to get through to WLS for Dick Biondi to announce our triumph that night.
We were on top of the world - for about 30 seconds until the next bunch of stupid kids called in with some travesty they had committed.
The minuscule amount of fame was probably not worth it, but remembering today still makes me laugh out loud.
We did plenty of other stupid things; this was just probably the least criminal.
I present this only as a historical artifact with the knowledge that kids don’t do stuff like this today. They spend their time in more constructive pursuits like TikTok and Instagram, no doubt.