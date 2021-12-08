The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces the launch of Mississippi Mobile ID Dec 8, 2021 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced today that it haspartnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, tointroduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents.Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow residentsto control their identity via a free app on their smartphone. Mississippi Mobile ID will bevoluntary, and residents can choose to continue to rely upon their physical ID.Mississippi Mobile ID offers several advantages over physical identification, includingconvenience, security, and privacy. Mississippi Mobile ID will give residents instant access to anup-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID. It can be used as a legal form of identityverification anywhere in the state that residents would usually show their driver’s license.Mississippi Mobile ID also expands residents’ ability to provide proof of identity online.Residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.Mississippi Mobile ID also protects residents’ private data by allowing them to choose whatinformation they share for age-verified transactions.“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhancethe quality of our residents’ lives,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi MobileID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient,secure, and private.”For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, please visit www.dps.ms.gov/mobile-ID. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Id Resident Driver's License Law Computer Science Database Mississippi Department Of Public Safety Mississippi Sean Tindell Data Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 10:13 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany County schools spelling bee winners announced 44 min ago New Albany Dean Provence Endowment grant winners announced 44 min ago New Albany Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots, now available at county health departments 44 min ago New Albany Child development students undertake parenting project 44 min ago New Albany Register now for 2021 spring semester at NEMCC 44 min ago New Albany Hemby attends VetAspire pre-veterinary program at MSU 44 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists