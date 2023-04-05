The City of New Albany has a list of projects that aldermen should be tackling. Street repair may top the list, but I would think community storm shelters should have some priority as well.
What happened in Amory, Pontotoc County, Tupelo and, a little farther away, Rolling Ford and Silver City, should be a wakeup call.
Union County is not immune to tornadoes and, statistically, our luck will run out one of these days. We have had at least five rated tornadoes in and around the city since 1950 and about 15 out in the county. Damage has been heavier out in the county, but this may not be the case forever.
Also, whether one accepts the idea of global warming, the number of incidences show that Tornado Alley has been moving from the Oklahoma area to the Mid-South where we are, so the number of storms is likely to increase.
It’s hard to believe that the city doesn’t have one designated public shelter, but we don’t, and this is a public safety issue.
People go to the ground floor of the old city hall, but it is limited in capacity and not at all designed for the purpose.
I don’t know whether we even have a formal disaster plan telling people where to go because I doubt that any large buildings are strong enough to be certified as shelters.
Some people have private shelters and there are smaller community shelters at various locations in the county, but a minimum of $6,000 plus transportation and installation is a large chunk of change for most people to come up with. And there’s the tendency to sort of forget about it after a storm passes and it didn’t severely impact you.
Of course, it’s a difficult problem to deal with.
Public shelters are expensive and the government, with typical insight, will only help fund one after you needed it but, didn’t have it. It looks like a CDBG grant can be used for a shelter in limited low-income circumstances but big funds like ARPA don’t appear to allow spending on public shelters.
There is also the question of placement. How many do we need? Where should they be? How large should they be?
North and South Pontotoc got shelters after having been struck by storms. Theirs were reported to be 116 feet in diameter and could hold 1,827 people each. The cost, including restrooms, was $1.84 million each (about $1,000 per person capacity!). FEMA did pay for a large part of the cost.
The Toyota plant at Blue Springs has a more modest shelter at the Mississippi Toyota Experience Center that seems fairly nice. They told me it cost about $185,000, but only about $135,000 without the banking and some frills. I think they said it would hold 50 kids but, in an emergency, more people could be fitted in.
Do we need a few large shelters or several smaller ones? And where could the money come from?
I wish I had an answer, but I don’t and it is a problem that needs to be pursued. Just look at Amory; it just as easily could have been us and, one day, it may.
