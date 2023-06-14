 If it ever came to volunteering to read from the Old Testament passages, no one in my class ever raised their hand if the “ites” were in the selected passage. It was always a task to try to pronounce the Canaanites, Amorites, Girgashites, Hittites, Hivites, Jebusites and Perizzites. I’ve actually always felt a bit sorry for the members of those nations with their unusual labels. But, whatever

