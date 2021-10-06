It’s been HOT! Mississippi has once again reached out its sticky, humidity drenched fingers to grab our throats and dared us to breathe deeply in the ninety plus temperatures. Every September the weather fools me into thinking that the first cool, brisk days have cleared away the heat and muggies, but not this year. I know the traditional last-as-long-as-it-can temps won’t give up easily.
We all have our definitions of the heat and how it affects us. I suppose I credit summer weddings to be a strong index of the true heat factor. Othel and I have spent so many hot, muggy summer days with cameras and perspiration, dressed in wedding attire when the only comfortable clothes would have been T-shirts and shorts. Dress clothes cling like Saran Wrap and the trickle of sweat down your back is miserable! With experience under my belt, I say that the worst invitation you can get in Mississippi summers is an outdoor wedding invitation!!
Othel would agree with the wedding heat and probably add the garden heat to it. He didn’t spend many days on the farm while growing up, so his experience in Etta gardens and the infamous truck patch taught him a lot about heat. The sweat runs like rivers, and the insects are drawn to human misery. Combine their relentless attacks amid the intense heat and humidity, and you gain a new definition of misery.
I also recall going to some of Eli’s football games in those giant stadiums with no shade or breeze. Mercy was all I could plead. However, I could never talk about football-related heat to Eli. He had little sympathy for anyone who got to watch the game from the stands while holding a cold drink and a fan.
I can hear him now – talking about strapping on their running shoes and getting ready to race the trainer’s clock. Clouds and breezes were strictly off limits, according to him – those conditions only helped the players get in shape quicker. No player actually slacked in those initial fitness sessions, because they all knew that two-a-day practices would quickly separate the survivors from the succumbers. For those who did live through the fitness drills – they could look forward to putting on full gear of helmets and pads to play “war games” during morning and evenings for days at a time. Eli could talk about heat!
Jesus knows about it, too. He said, “Whosoever is not found written in the Book of Life will be cast into the lake of fire.”
It’s a sobering thought, but in eternity there will be those that cry and long for the heat of a Mississippi summer.