I’ve expressed it a number of times and continue to think the same way concerning Mother’s Day. It should not be an annual celebration but a daily remembrance of the one who brought us into the world. Mothers leave prints on our hearts, entwine themselves into our brains, and continue to surprise us by their words coming out of our mouths.
Not only our belly buttons but our daily thoughts and actions remind us of the one who birthed us and began our first molding process. Let’s face it – we are marked AND blessed if we were raised by mothers who loved Jesus and helped raise us by His wisdom.
My mother didn’t consider her voice as one of the gifted ones, but I remember her singing in church worship. I reflect on those wonderful years and realize why she sang with such joy – my daddy stood next to her and their four kids stood on the same row for many years. I always think of my mother whenever I hear or sing two of her favorite hymns – “Love Lifted Me” and “He Keeps Me Singing.” I learned them by her side, and even though her earthly days are past, I still find her by my side.
I recently made another order for jonquil bulbs. My mother is to blame; she’s the cause of my addiction to those early spring flowers. She pushed her bulb shovel through hundreds, yes hundreds of holes in the earth to plant jonquils. Mother didn’t just have a jonquil plot – she had acres of blooming jonquils. Whenever the two beginning bulbs multiplied, she would begin digging them up to divide and replant them, stretching the beauty of her jonquil yard.
After a few years, she had people asking permission to photograph their kids among the spring blooms. Othel and I captured a lot of children’s photos in those same spreads of jonquils. If helping Mother dig and replant those bulbs had been a burden, I probably wouldn’t enjoy them as much as I do, but memories of jonquil transplanting alongside Mother keeps her by my side.
She’s branded so many areas of what I still appreciate – she was the “principal” at all of our VBS schools, and I understood why I didn’t get to carry the flags or the Bible as often as I would have liked. She believed in dressing up for church and Easter hats and scratchy petticoats were a must for Sundays. Her example of how to love your spouse was all the instruction we children needed. Homemade biscuits weren’t a holiday or weekend treat. They were a staple at least for one meal every day of the week. When SHE decided I would learn to play the piano, she arranged for the teacher and my daily practice time. I remember days of hating that monster-robber of my playing outdoors during the summer. However I knew whining wouldn’t deliver me from my practice schedule. Mother was firm in her convictions!
Elementary school was my first real separation from Mother, and I hated it. In fact, I never was a fan of any kind of education that took me away from home. Mother never considered work outside the home because she felt raising her four children was her calling in life. That meant home was where Mother was and where I was safe, happy and growing in a loving environment.
Mother found reading to be her escape from the demands of being a stay-home mom, of gardening, bulb-planting, lawn-mowing and housekeeping. Our den’s bookshelves were lined with her selection of books. In her “retirement” years, I often found her with a book in her hand where she would travel abroad through the words of multiple authors. Mother is still beside me when I find time to pull one of the books from my bookshelves and read.
Yes, I will reflect on my mother this Sunday and the blessings I’ve known and know to be a mother. I’ll also have fond thoughts of a lot of other mothers I know and have known. However I still believe a one Sunday of the year remembrance isn’t that significant. Mothers never ever really leave our side or our hearts.