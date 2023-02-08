January isn’t the month you can count on to begin a reading resolution, but February would be a second option month. Decades ago I heard about this dedicated grandmother who read through the Bible not once, but six times a year! That fact shrank any ego that I might have had about reading through the Bible over a long period of time, but it did initiate my beginning the practice to read through it every year.
It’s the most wisdom-filled, comforting book that’s ever been written. It’s the map to life – how to live a righteous one and experience God’s blessings. The Bible is without error and is the living word of the Creator. It tells the reader how the world got here, where it’s going and all the historical facts about the kingdoms, rulers, rebels, wicked, notorious and godly that lived through the generations that led to the birth of Jesus.
The Bible is an ancient book, yet it reads like a hot-off-the-press newspaper. It was written over a period of approximately 2,000 years by 40 different authors from three continents. The authors wrote in three different languages and the “miracle book” was eventually translated into the English language along with many, many other languages (690) and continues to have faithful translators today, seeking to get this living Word into every corner of the globe.
These facts alone make the Bible one of a kind, and even though the 40 different authors obediently wrote their portion of the Bible, all were inspired and directed by the Holy Spirit. With all authority and power, God tells His story in the pages of the Bible.
The Bible is the most widely read book in the world, and over 100 million copies are sold each year. Still there are those that disregard the importance of the Bible and its authenticity. I cannot comprehend anyone doubting a book that contains over 300 prophecies about Jesus, some written hundreds of years before His birth, that Jesus fulfilled through His life, death and resurrection.
Mathematicians have put numbers to this phenomenon. One person fulfilling 8 prophecies is 1 in 100,000,000,000,000,000; 1 person fulfilling 48 prophecies is 1 chance in 10 to the 157th power. Those facts go way beyond my finite brain! They simply confirm to any with any brain power that the Bible is true and the words that it contains hold the key to eternal life.
So these are just some of the reasons I devote daily time to reading God’s Word. It’s the most beautiful love story ever written, and as I read it I’m able to understand a “dim” view of such an amazing love. Jesus loves me! The Bible tells me so.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&