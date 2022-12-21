The weather is the winning talking point in December – at least in most of the conversations I hear. The radio Christmas station sings of winter wonderlands, sleigh bells ringing and “baby, it’s cold outside,” but in reality, the grass is still green, the lawn mowers are still humming, and shoppers wear shorts and flip flops to the mall.
We open lovely Christmas cards with traditional snow scenes, but our back yard actually has December blooms of daisies, begonias and Mexican heather. My baskets of petunias shot out new growth and leafed out like they were finalists in the county fair.
Meanwhile, sweaters are staying in dresser drawers, fleece jackets rest in closets, and furry boots wait their turn behind sandals. Turkey and dressing keep their spot on the Christmas menu, but grilled burgers and baked beans would actually be the more appropriate fare.
There was a lesson for me in the unseasonable December weather. Complaining and whining didn’t drop the thermostat a single degree. While I dreamed of frosty mornings and toasty firesides, those on fixed incomes were grateful for the break on heating bills, and the homeless surely rejoiced for every mild night.
Nature didn’t gripe about balmy December days but flourished in the lingering blooming climate. I enjoyed roses longer than I ever remember because they continued to do what their Creator intended. They bloomed where they were planted!
If they had followed the calendar, they would have dropped their leaves and turned into thorny stubs. Instead, they absorbed the warm sun rays and continued to add beauty to the landscape.
The apostle Paul is a shining example of living free from murmuring and complaining: “. . . for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” A few blooms added to our contentment could make a powerful statement on our world’s landscape.
