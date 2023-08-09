Anytime we travel in the West, I think about the earlier settlers and pioneers who headed out in wagon trains with the intention to find California. Perhaps someone had a compass or they navigated by the sun and stars, but I cannot imagine anyone making that trek without a map.
There were no long-range forecasts for the days ahead or nothing remotely close to Doppler radar. There had to have been adventures just coping with the weather patterns.
Homemade medicines and improvised treatments were the only options for sickness along the trails. A kidney stone attack, abscessed tooth, appendicitis, childbirth, and broken bones were some of the unplanned challenges on those formidable miles and with nothing close to professional treatment available for the travelers.
The California Trail was approximately 2000 miles and took around six months to complete. Crossing Indian territories and dealing with wild animals and reptile critters could also add to the danger of the travels.
Water was another daily necessity that the scouts had to locate. As we’ve traveled some of those endless looking highways through dry, parched lands, I’ve wondered about the distances involved in finding water. As for the purity of the water, I’m sure it was cleaner then than now due to the years of pollution, but bathing in and drinking the same water must have been just an accepted part of the trip.
Those hardy pioneers had a single destination in mind. God’s children do, too. Heaven is our eternal home, and this life is just a pilgrimage as we are passing through. God doesn’t intend for us to go it on our own. He’s our constant Guide, and the more familiar we become with His Word written down for us, the more we realize it’s an indestructible, always accurate map for our journey.
Storms are part of our journey, but so are sunny, delightful days. For both, we can trust in His care, but even when the storms are destructive and brutal, He is sufficient to transform them into blessings.
Sicknesses and diseases plague our pilgrimage, but we have the Great Physician and Healer watching over us. To some He is a Miracle Healer, to others He stands watch over our pains and suffering, teaching us about the “fellowship of His sufferings.” The lessons are deep.
There are untold dangers along our way, but the Good Shepherd leads us with His rod and staff. Not one of His sheep will be lost. All will enter through His Door.
He offers “living water” from a fountain that will never run dry or be polluted. It’s not only life-giving water, it’s cleansing water, and His water isn’t located in some remote oasis or out of our means to reach. It’s free to all. We simply have to “come.” It’s a pilgrimage no one should miss!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.