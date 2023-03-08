God summed up rules for blessed living in ten very basic commandments. I've been one of those proponents thinking God's Word should never be taken down from their original displays on government buildings. God gave Moses the ten commandments to insure blessed living among His people. Being reminded of those ten "rules for living" surely would be advantageous to society. However, I should have been praying that God's children would have them written in their hearts and minds so they could teach them to their offspring and thereby change society by being salt and light.
I've been spending time studying the "Basic Ten" and find them just that - so basic:
1) NO OTHER GODS BEFORE ME - why? He is the only true God. With that settled, we're on a sure foundation.
2) NO IDOLS - No, I don't have a garden statue that's sacred, but my time and checkbook are signs that could point to other idols in my life. It's a commandment I should always examine.
3) DON'T MISUSE GOD'S NAME. If I'm not talking to Him or about Him, His hallowed name has no place in my slang vocabulary. It is the Name above all names!
4) KEEP THE SABBATH DAY HOLY. It's amazing that when I use Sunday as a day of worship and rest, I'm ready to take on Mondays. I don't understand why most people don't think that commandment applies to the present day.
5) HONOR YOUR PARENTS. They may or may not deserve it, but it's God's rule, not ours. And do it while you can; we all have expiration dates.
6) DON'T MURDER. Before you breathe a sigh of relief for obeying this, recall the last time you were angry with someone. Jesus reminded me that obeying covers the "interior" too. We can murder in our hearts - and in mothers' wombs.
7) NO ADULTERY. The marriage relationship between one man and one woman is the most sacred relationship that exists between human beings. It should be treated as such.
8) NO STEALING. Statistics show that the biggest stealers in America are employees from their employers. I don't believe God measures sins with a ruler - whether it's "big or little."
9) NO FALSE WITNESS. That means tiny, huge, white, or black lies. God hates them all. I've promised God I would never lie to another telemarketer with a "She's not here."!!
10) NO COVETING YOUR NEIGHBOR'S ANYTHING. The New Testament Timothy addressed a solution - "Godliness with contentment is great gain."
Now who would deny that God's laws aren't basic? Just imagine how the direction of our next generation could be channeled if they all knew the rules - that following those rules meant blessing, but disobeying them would bring punishment. And eventually the law would lead them to Jesus - its purpose in everyone's life.
