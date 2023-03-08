God summed up rules for blessed living in ten very basic commandments. I've been one of those proponents thinking God's Word should never be taken down from their original displays on government buildings. God gave Moses the ten commandments to insure blessed living among His people. Being reminded of those ten "rules for living" surely would be advantageous to society. However, I should have been praying that God's children would have them written in their hearts and minds so they could teach them to their offspring and thereby change society by being salt and light.

