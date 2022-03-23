There’s nothing quite like a walk on the beach. The sand makes the neatest surface for walking, and I’m fascinated with how the waves always erase every footprint, leaving a smooth surface for the next track-maker.
The beach is not the only place where we make prints. We are constantly making them in people's lives – often when we aren’t even aware of it.
Whenever I read Mark 10:43 I always think of the servant-friend I first met years ago when Mother was in a rehab facility. “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant” was a verse so fitting for this special friend. I think some places for servanthood are easier than other places. Caring for the elderly with complex health issues isn’t an easy place to be a servant with a kind heart. I’m grateful for the tender, kind “prints” my friend left on my heart.
When I’m reading in Proverbs and come to verse four of chapter thirteen, I think of a particular friend who often reminded our Bible study group how God spoke to her about the challenging circumstances of being a single mother. She would quote: “The appetite of the sluggard craves but gets nothing but the desire of the diligent will be abundantly satisfied.” She testified about the faithfulness of God when she worked diligently to raise her daughters. It was this verse that she always claimed concerning her work and in the process left encouraging prints on my life.
There was another friend who “branded” a special Bible verse on my heart about generosity. Anytime the subject of money in relation to God came up, she was quick to testify about the importance of tithing and giving beyond the tenth. “We can never out give God,” she would say with passion and conviction. Then she would follow with Luke 6:38 – “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
The word temptation comes up often in conversations about living a holy life. A special friend would always tackle the topic of temptation with 1 Corinthians 10:13 – “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.” She would quote the verse with a trust that was convincing. There was never any doubt that she had experienced God’s faithfulness during tempting times in her life.
When I’ve been faced with temptation, that verse always comes to my mind along with that friend’s conviction of the strength of the verse. She’s left her print pointing me to God’s strength in my life.
As I reflect on other eternal prints people have left on my life I realize there are so many “track-makers” along my journey. Their faithful steps, their tender touches, their affirmations of God’s goodness have made tracks I want to follow. Unlike the tracks we make along the beach, these tracks aren’t washed away with the waves of life. They remain fixed in my heart and mind.