It was one of the drudgeries that smarts each time my vehicle calls for it. The gas gauge reminded me that I had a quarter of a tank left – it was time to fill up. I realize that without the gas my vehicle would sit parked in the garage with absolutely no use. I know that, but there’s something about pumping gas into a vehicle while removing money from my bank account that rains on my parade. It seems to give such little reward as the gas burns itself up as I check off the miles.
One of the recent times I pulled into a gas station, a cluster of women were grouped around the pumping station. I pulled the shift into park, stepped out of my car with wallet in hand as I began opening up to the card section. A smiling woman with clipboard in hand spoke to me as she headed toward my selected pump. We made a few basic greeting remarks and then she asked if I was going to use a credit card to pay for my gas. “Yes,” I answered.
Then she stepped closer and pointed to a sign near the pump. “If you sign up for this card, you can get $.50 off every gallon of gas for a year.” She must have mysteriously assessed my dislike of buying a liquid that continually needs replacing, because I closed my wallet and began listening to her most convincing sales pitch. I asked numerous questions, but all the answers seemed like I had a legitimate gas lottery win.
When I asked what she would need, she said that only a few moments of my time and answers to no more than five questions would probably have me on my way with this super savings. I gave her the moments and the answers. I wasn’t surprised that her handheld iPad told her that I qualified for the savings.
“Your new card and information about your rewards will be in the mail shortly. Hope you have a wonderful day,” she said as she headed for the next customer pulling in behind me. She was correct about the mail. I received my new card and a folder about its rewards and use. However as I began searching for my blue light special gas markdown, my spirits withered. The discount was named, but small print followed. There was a minimum purchase for the year before the discount kicked in, and each year after the first year, the amount required to earn the discount skyrocketed.
Withering is not a pretty picture! My golden goose had just laid a counterfeit egg! The dreams of money-saving gas purchases evaporated as I made one more promise to myself to ignore any future savings that were too good to be true. They usually are.
In further contemplation I realized that during the sales pitch I had made a quick decision without any thought to pray and ask for God’s wisdom. The Holy Spirit was there to counsel, but I hadn’t asked for any counsel. I had given a stranger with a clipboard a few moments of my time but zero moments to seek direction from my Heavenly Father. Would He have written a Yes or No in my brain? I don’t know; I didn’t give Him the opportunity. I repented and prayed that I would become more sensitive to all the details that God wants to cover in my life.
I’ve buried the golden goose and will cut up the card. That experience will be history, but I take with me lessons that are immensely encouraging – God never gives up on His children, and repentance always returns the sheep to the Shepherd.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.