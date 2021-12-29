It’s an old, old story but the greatest – that’s why I don’t want the repetition of hearing it erase or diffuse any of its significance. Each December when Christianity puts a world-wide spotlight on the Savior’s birth, I attempt to leave the commercialism and ornate “gifting” to meditate on that humble birth.
So much has been said about the actual birthplace of our Savior – such a lowly labor and delivery room! Then, following the same humble beginnings, the birth announcement was given to shepherds on some hillside or remote area outside of Bethlehem.
The shepherds: I picture them as little cherub faces in terry cloth bathrobes, portraying the shepherds in church programs as they clutch some grandfather’s walking cane. Deeper thought sees them as they really were – rugged men, dusty, dirty, – from days without baths and hot water while sleeping among a flock of sheep. Their “aroma” had to have been offensive.
Yet! The world slept through that amazing angelic display over that hillside of sheep and shepherds. Only this ‘low” end of humanity saw the heavens filled with radiant, praising angels and heard the very first Good News from the heavenly hosts. How mysterious! What a marvel to contemplate.
Know for certain that there was no doubt in these shepherds’ minds of the significance of this night. News heralded by angels took precedence over watching a flock of sleeping sheep. The shepherds rushed to the birthplace of the long awaited King. And they “made haste” as they were- poor, dirty and smelly.
Those uneducated shepherds teach us a lot: Come as you are, but come. Christ has come that you may have LIFE! O come let us adore Him!