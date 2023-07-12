We are told often that my daughter and I have a striking resemblance. I’m personally not able to see it, but I hear it often enough for it to affect my choices. When I want to run to the grocery for a quick item, I pay attention to what I’m wearing. As a digger in the dirt person, I don’t always dress in “inside” clothes, but I consider myself representing my daughter when I leave our home. That consideration causes me to dress in a way that would not disparage her professional image. 

