While my daddy was in the military, he and Mother served part of his duty in Long Island, New York. They rented from a sweet couple who also had a son in the military. He and his wife were stationed at Camp Shelby in Mississippi. During both their duties, they were able to meet and become great friends.
Years later our family packed up and drove to Long Island to visit their family. I still have photo albums that catalogued that adventure. We picnicked from treats in our ice chest, took time to visit some mountain creeks and toured favorite monuments in D.C. I think back on that trip and wonder how on earth we reached our destination with just a map that Mother held onto while Daddy drove. (“Maps” is one app that we take for granted way too much!)
Our minds are strange recorders. At least mine is because I only remember three things about our visit to our friends’ home in New York. My siblings along with their three kids dug earthworms in their backyard and those slimy critters were the size of baby snakes! They made a huge impression. Then there was the potato salad that their mom made that she served from a churn. I remember thinking it was the best thing I had ever eaten.
Our sightseeing included a trip to the Atlantic Ocean where I remember walking along the shoreline and playing in the sand. Mother reminded me several times how I stood staring at the great expanse of water that had no end and said, “What a BIG pond!”
When I’m reading my Bible -especially Old Testament portions and I read about God’s power over any size enemy or army, I realize again how BIG our God is. When the news shows me the strength of hurricane force winds and rushing water that falls from the sky, I stand amazed at His great power over nature. When I study the evening clouds that are constantly changing shapes and swelling in size, I’m awed by His great creativity and artistry. When I sit on our back porch on a summer night and see tiny insects illuminate the darkness with their battery-free tail lights, I am mystified at such omniscience. When I witness an individual that once was bored with church and spirituality and suddenly be changed to a “new creature” hungry for God’s word - all due to the power of the Gospel, I grasp a small portion of God’s indescribable omnipotence.
Pondering God and His power will always be an inadequate endeavor for anyone. He is outside of time and finite understanding. Yet I continue to pursue Him and persist in my desire for a relationship with Him, knowing that minds, memories and senses can never totally encompass Him. To even attempt such a feat would be like me trying to empty the Atlantic Ocean with a spoon and pail, because He is a really BIG God.
