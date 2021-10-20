When our children were children, they experienced issues with the darkness. Leaving the closet or hall light on or plugging in a night light was a must for a few years - in spite of our constant assurance that we were always close. We assured them that here was nothing to harm them in the dark and best of all – God was always with them.
We had proven our nearness by the nightly routine of being down the hall, and they realized the safety in the darkness, thanks to locked doors at night. It was the seeing God that created the most questions.
“Why can’t I see Him? Why doesn’t He want us to see Him? Does He come in our room or does He stand guard around our house?” The invisible God was a mystery to the kids and still a mystery to a lot of doubters.
Since those early and premature years of parenting, I’ve realized we see God everywhere –all around us – every day and night. In fact, I do a lot of God-watching. When we rise before dawn and head out on a traveling adventure, I watch God light up the eastern skies as the sun follows His created order of the heavens. I watch Him float airy, white billows overhead and whisk them away with His invisible winds.
I love watching His electric light shows in an approaching storm. I can’t see His power, but I hear his thundering booms and see the jagged lighting streaks that reveal His unlimited energy.
I am amazed to watch Him sprout a thumb-size acorn and grow it into a towering oak. When I savor a cold, wet chunk of watermelon I see Him adding sweetness to a giant fruit that grew from a grain-size seed. How He placed size, hundreds of seeds, flavor, color, leaves and vine in that one flat seed is beyond my understanding, but I see His omniscience on display when I eat watermelon.
We’ve kept the sonogram machines busy in the last few months with the granddaughters, and I don’t just see a tiny, developing embryo in that photo. I see God creating and growing life. I study the tiny details – not looking for family resemblances but looking at God and His handiwork.
I read a grandchild’s report on the honey bee, and I see my Creator God, working in miniature details. The honey bee is an insect that’s God-designed to work with thousands of other bees in a honey factory, constantly maintained by bees with distinct job functions.
I’ve watched God change the seasons, lower the earth’s thermostat and send frost. He sends freezing rain and summer showers from the same clouds. I watch Him in amazement.
Yes, the “invisible” God IS visible. You just have to watch for Him with your eyes and heart.