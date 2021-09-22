The mountains never cease to amaze and inspire me. They stand monumental in size and grandeur. I stare into their sky-high peaks and think how many of those surfaces will never feel a human touch or footprint.
Then there are the forests that find soil enough to hold onto the mountain sides. I know there are more varieties than the three I know – spruce, pine and aspen, but they are sufficient for completing the enhancement of the mountains.
For the past several years we’ve been witnessing first hand the destruction of those forests by the beetle. There are multiple varieties, but the pine beetle is turning lush, green forest into brown skeleton collections that paint the mountains in drab.
According to scientists, the milder, dry winters fuel the reproduction and growth of the beetles. The beetles bore through the bark of the trees and lay eggs. The larvae hatch and feed on the tissue that carries the tree’s nutrients. By midsummer, they become adult beetles and move to another tree to mate and carry on their killing cycle which is done primarily by a fungus that the beetles carry.
Healthy trees can push out and kill beetles with their sap and chemicals, but when beetles attack a tree en masse, the tree is defenseless.
This sounds like a science lesson, but when you see sprawling acres of dead trees, it becomes a significant concern.
The thought of mass attacks by beetles onto a single tree fascinates me. The tree could fight off a few of these predators but not when they attack en masse.
What if the Church could rally en masse – just for a weekly service but as an infilled-by-the-Holy Spirit throng, armed in prayer, truth, and love? The world would take notice of such a “peculiar” group of warriors. Neighborhoods would no longer be clothed in the drab of crime, hate and brokenness. True life would emerge. If Jesus and His unimpressive group of followers could permeate and transform their known world, what could happen with an army of dedicated churches?
Another interesting and convicting fact about the pine beetle. It measures 3/16th of an inch.